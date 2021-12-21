MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key Released @peb.mponline.gov.in, Here’s Direct Download Link

MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Group 2 (Sub Group-4). The candidates who appeared in the Group 2 (Sub Group-4) Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mponline.gov.in.

The link to the answer keys has been activated at the official website. The candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below to download the answer keys. The board had conducted the recruitment exam for MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Recruitment from 17 to 19 December 2021.

How to Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mponline.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Online Question Challenge - Group-02 (Sub Group-04) Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator and Other Post Recruitment Test - 2020 (Re-Exam) - 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your roll number, TAC code, and click on login.

Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 259 vacancies through this recruitment process. The candidates can directly access the MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021 download link by clicking on the above link and raising objections if any. The board will release the result after releasing the final answer keys. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.