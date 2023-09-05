MP Board 11th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Students from MPBSE Class 11 can check their English Syllabus for academic session 2023-2024, here. Also, find the PDF download link attached below.

MPBSE Class 11 English Syllabus: This article entails a complete syllabus of MPBSE Class 11 English. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examinations is the MPBSE Exam conducting body. Recently, it has updated its website with a revised Syllabus of all subjects for Classes 9th to 12th. This syllabus is for the current academic session 2023-2024, so students who are going to sit for the MPBSE Exam in 2024 must go through this syllabus before starting with their preparation.

English is an important subject for students since it has a lot of potential to increase your overall score. It is an easy subject that can get you marks through consistent practice and general awareness of some basic topics. Since most of us have been studying English since early classes, it becomes easy to hold the subject for better scores. Thus, students are advised to not loose focus on English since it is a scoring subject.

Syllabuses are quite important from an exam’s point of view. They form the basis of your exam preparation and provide appropriate guidelines for performing well in annual examinations. Syllabuses consist of topics and chapters that are going to come in the examinations, the pattern and type of questions that might be asked, and the weightage each chapter or topic might hold.

Madhya Pradesh Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-2024 has been divided into four divisions, Section A, B, C, and D. Section A tests students on reading skills while Section B tests the Writing Skills of students. Sections C and D are dedicated to Grammar and Textbooks respectively. The mention of such information in syllabuses aims at preparing students for examinations and practicing these skills before they sit for their tests.

MPBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-2024

Section What can be asked? Section- A Reading Skills Two unseen passages to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based. Multiple choice questions/ objective type questions will be asked. Section- B Writing Skills Note Making

Summarizing

Sub-titling

Essay writing

Letter writing- Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience.

Creative writing

Note Making based on a passage.

Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster making

Long Composition- Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc. Section- C (I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions,Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc. (II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences , Clauses etc. Section- D This section will have the variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks.

MPBSE Class 11 English Hornbill (Prose) Syllabus 2023-2024

The Portrait Of A Lady by Khushwant Singh We're Not Afraid To Die... If We Can All Be Together by Gordon Cook And Alan East Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues by A.R.Williams The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement's Role by Nani Palkhivala The Adventure by Jayant Narlika Silk Road by Nick Middleto

MPBSE Class 11 English Hornbill (Poetry) Syllabus 2023-2024

A Photograph by Shirley Toulson The Laburnum Top by Ted Hughe The Voice Of The Rain by Walt Whitman Childhood by Markus Natten Father To Son by Elizabeth Jennings

MPBSE Class 11 English Snapshots Syllabus 2023-2024

The Summer Of The Beautiful White Horse by William Saroyan The Address by Marga Minco Mother’s Day by J.B. Priestley The Ghat Of The Only World by Amitav Ghosh Birth by A.J. Croni The Tale Of Melon City by Vikram Seth

To download the complete syllabus for Class 11 English in PDF, click on the link below

