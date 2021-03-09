MP Judiciary Admit Card 2021 OUT @mphc.gov.in for 252 Vacancies, Download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 2 Entry Level Phase 2 Call Letter @ mphc.gov.in

MP Judiciary Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the MP Judiciary Admit Card 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who applied for MPHC Civil Judge 2 Entry Level Exam 2019 Phase 2 can download their call letter through the official website of MP High Court.i.e.mphc.gov.in.

MPHC Civil Judge 2019 21 Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2021 between 2:00 PM to 4 PM in a single shift with an SD-100 isolation model. The candidates can download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 21 Admit Card by using their credentials on the login page. The direct link to the admit card can be accessed by following the steps given below.

The exam will be conducted at Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Ghaziabad, Greater-Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh- Agra, Kanpur, Noida, Prayagraj, Meerut, Rajasthan- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chhattisgarh- Raipur, Maharashtra- Mumbai, Delhi- Delhi, Haryana- Faridabad, Gurugram, Punjab - Bhatinda, Uttarakhand - Dehradun, Bihar - Patna. The candidates can check the details about the venue and the centre on their admit cards.

How and Where to Download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of MPHC.i.e.mphc.gov.in. Click on MPHC Civil Judge 2019 Admit Card download link. A login page will be opened. Enter the user id and password. Download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 2 Entry Level Phase 2

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 252 vacancies of Civil Judge. The candidates can directly download MPHC Civil Judge 2019 2 Entry Level Phase 2 by clicking on the above link.

