MPPEB Answer Key 2023 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in: Download Varg 2 TET Answer Key Here

MPPEB Answer Key 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) published the answer key of Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 on its official website. Those who appeared in the exam can download MP TET Answer Key from the official website (www.esb.mp.gov.in). Candidates can download MP Varg 2 Answer Key from this page.

MPPEB TET Answer Key Download Link

The candidates can download MP TET Answer Key by login into the link provided here.

MPPEB Answer Key Download Link

Click Here

How to Download MPPEB Answer Key 2023 ?

The easy steps to download the answer key are provided here.

Step 1: Visit the website of MPPEB which is esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023’

Step 3: Go to ‘Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 Dated: 23/05/2023’

Step 3: Provide Roll No.(Roll Number) and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card)

Step 4: Download MP TET Answer Key

MPPEB TET Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details



The candidates can also submit their objections on the official website. The objection link will be available till May 26, 2023. For objection representation, payment of Rs.50/- per question will be payable. In respect of any kind of erroneous questions / answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 26/05/2023. After that the link will be disabled

ESB will prepare the final "key" (final answer) for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates.

The decision taken by the Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be fina