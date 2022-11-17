MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 200 Excise Constable Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

MPPEB has invited online application for the 200 Excise Constable Posts on its official website. Check MPPEB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified for 200 posts of Excise Constable on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Intermediate (12th) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 24 December 2022. Online apply process for the MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification will be commence from 10 December 2022.

Candidates with minimum age of 21 Yrs and maximum 33 yrs can apply for these posts however relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms.

Candidates applying for the Excise Constable should note that selection will be done on the basis of performance in a written test and a physical efficiency test. The written exam will consist of 100 questions worth a total of 100 marks. Question will be consists of General Knowledge and Reasoning, Mental Ability with Science and General Asthmatics.

Based on their written test scores, candidates will be shortlisted for a physical efficiency test as per the selection process under Excise Constable Recruitment 2022.

Important Date MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

Starting Date of Online Application : 10 December 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application : 24 December 2022

Last Date for payment of fees : 24 December 2022

Date for Correction of Application : 29 December 2022

Date of Written Exam : 20 February 2023

Vacancy Details MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

Excise Constable-200

Eligibility Criteria MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification

Intermediate (12th)/Higher Secondary

Check the notification for details of the educational qualification.

Pay Scale: Rs 19500-62000

How to Download MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022



Visit the official website of MP Vyapam (MPPEB) - peb.mp.gov.in Go to the Latest Updates Section on home page. Click on the link-Online Form -Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for Excise Department M.P. Recruitment Test - 2022 Start From 10/12/2022 given on the homepage You will get the PDF of the MP Vyapam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download MP Vyapam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Click Here For MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How To Apply MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website -https://www.mponline.gov.in/ from 10 December to 24 December 2022.