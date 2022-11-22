MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2022 (Released): Check Paramedical Posts Hall Ticket Download Link

Madhya Pradesh PEB has released the admit card for the Group-5 posts on its official website- peb.mp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2022 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-5 Paramedical & Nursing posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

Alternatively, Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 hall ticket can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

MPPEB will be conducting the written exam for the Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) posts on 25,26,27,28,29, 30 November & 01 December 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application No/Date of Birth and selection of their city.



Candidate should note that they will have to bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre . E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate will have to paste compulsorily the self attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2022