MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) announced 4852 vacancies for various MPPEB Group 5 posts. Candidates selected for the MPPEB Group 5 posts will be paid only a percentage of their total salary till the third year of the probation period. Check Details Here.

Get All Details About MPPEB Group 5 Salary Here.

MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 4852 Group 5 vacancies including Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist, and other posts in different departments. The selection for the post will be conducted via a written exam followed by the document verification round and medical examination. The MP Vyapam Group 5 exam is scheduled to be held on 17th June 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the MPPEB Group 5 salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and promotion policy.

MPPEB Group 5 Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the MP Vyapam Group 5 recruitment process below;

Event Date MP Vyapam Group 5 Notification Release Date 15th March 2023 MP Vyapam Group 5 Application Start Date 15th March 2023 MP Vyapam Group 5 Application End Date 29th March 2023 MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam Date 17th June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has increased the MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy from 4792 to 4852 vacancies. Thus, all the candidates can check the revised MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancy shared below:

Name of Post Vacancy Staff Nurse 131 ANM/Midwife 2612 Pharmacist Gr 2 563 Assistant Veterinary Officer 747 Lab Assistant/Technician 378 Radiographer 174 Dresser 155 Other Various Posts 92 Total 4852

MPPEB Group 5 Salary Structure

The starting salary for the MP Vyapam Group 5 posts will be in the pay scale of Rs. 5200 to 20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800. Check out the MPPEB Group 5 Salary for the various posts shared below:

Post Pay Band Grade Pay Staff Nurse Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 Rs. 2800 Radiotherapy technician Speech Therapist Ortho Technician Dental Technician Refractionist Radiographer Technician Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 Rs. 2400 Pharmacist Grade 2 OT Assistant Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 Rs. 1900 Dark Room Assistant OT Attendant Rs. 4440 -7440 Rs. 1400 Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34,800 Rs. 4200 Lab Attendant Rs. 4440 -7440 Rs.1300

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MPPEB Group 5 Technician Salary

The Technicians in MPPEB Group 5 will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 -91300 in Pay Level 7. Check The MP Vyapam Group 5 Technician salary shared below in the table.

Post Pay Scale Level OT Technician Rs. 28700 -91300 Level 7 Anaesthesia Technician Cardiothoracic Technician X-Ray Technician Radiographer Technician ECG Technician Dialysis Technician

MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Lab Technician

Have a look at the table to know about the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for different posts shared below:

Post Pay Scale Grade Pay Level Dental Hygienist Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 2100 Level 6 Dental Mechanic Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 2800 Radiographer (Direct Recruitment) Lab Technician

MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Reserved Quota

Check the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for the reserved quota shared below in the table.

Post Pay Scale Level Radiographer (Reserved Quota) Rs. 28700- 91300 Level 7 Lab Technician Eye Assistant

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

MPPEB Group 5 Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post will be required to perform various duties as assigned by the senior authority. The MPPEB Group 5 employees need to perform the following tasks:

Post Name MP Vyapam Group 5 Job Profile Staff Nurse Provides high-quality care to employees, residents of nursing homes, or patients in a healthcare/hospital. ANM/Midwife Provide assistance to the staff nurse to prepare the patient for any medical procedure or maintain track of patient details. Pharmacist Gr 2 Responsible for executing physician’s prescriptions by verifying their appropriateness and legality. Assistant Veterinary Officer They are responsible for taking care of the animals under the supervision of a veterinarian. Lab Assistant/Technician Providing assistance to technologists and scientists at the time of lab tests and research. Radiographer Responsible for using various equipment to diagnose or treat patients who are unwell or injured.

MPPEB Group 5 Salary Probation Period

The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post need to undergo probation for a period of 3 years. Candidates selected for the MPPEB Group 5 posts will be paid only a percentage of their total salary till the third year of the probation period. In the 1st year, they will receive 70% of their salary. From the 2nd year of probation, they shall receive 80% of their salary and in the 3rd year they will receive 90% of the salary. From the 4th year of their service, they will receive full i.e 100% salary. During the probationary period, the distribution of MPPEB Group 5 Salary will be as follow: