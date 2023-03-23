JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) announced 4852 vacancies for various MPPEB Group 5 posts. Candidates selected for the MPPEB Group 5 posts will be paid only a percentage of their total salary till the third year of the probation period. Check Details Here.

MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 4852 Group 5 vacancies including  Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist, and other posts in different departments. The selection for the post will be conducted via a written exam followed by the document verification round and medical examination. The MP Vyapam Group 5 exam is scheduled to be held on  17th June 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the MPPEB Group 5 salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and promotion policy.

MPPEB Group 5 Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the MP Vyapam Group 5 recruitment process below;

Event

Date

MP Vyapam Group 5 Notification Release Date

15th March 2023

MP Vyapam Group 5 Application Start Date

15th March 2023

MP Vyapam Group 5 Application End Date

29th March 2023

MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam Date

17th June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has increased the MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy from 4792 to 4852 vacancies. Thus, all the candidates can check the revised MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancy shared below:

Name of Post

Vacancy

Staff Nurse

131

ANM/Midwife

2612

Pharmacist Gr 2

563

Assistant Veterinary Officer

747

Lab Assistant/Technician

378

Radiographer

174

Dresser

155

Other Various Posts

92

Total

4852

MPPEB Group 5 Salary Structure

The starting salary for the MP Vyapam Group 5 posts will be in the pay scale of Rs. 5200 to 20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800. Check out the MPPEB Group 5 Salary for the various posts shared below:

Post

Pay Band

Grade Pay

Staff Nurse

Rs. 5,200 to 20,200

Rs. 2800

Radiotherapy technician

Speech Therapist

Ortho Technician

Dental Technician

Refractionist

Radiographer Technician

Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician

Rs. 5,200 to 20,200

Rs. 2400

Pharmacist Grade 2

OT Assistant

Rs. 5,200 to 20,200

Rs. 1900

Dark Room Assistant

OT Attendant

Rs. 4440 -7440

Rs. 1400

Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34,800

Rs. 4200

Lab Attendant

Rs. 4440 -7440

Rs.1300

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MPPEB Group 5 Technician Salary

The Technicians in MPPEB Group 5 will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 -91300 in Pay Level 7.  Check The MP Vyapam Group 5 Technician salary shared below in the table. 

Post

Pay Scale

Level

OT Technician

Rs. 28700 -91300

Level 7

Anaesthesia Technician

Cardiothoracic Technician

X-Ray Technician

Radiographer Technician

ECG Technician

Dialysis Technician

MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Lab Technician

Have a look at the table to know about the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for different posts shared below:

Post

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Level

Dental Hygienist

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 2100

Level 6

Dental Mechanic

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 2800

Radiographer (Direct Recruitment)

Lab Technician

MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Reserved Quota

Check the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for the reserved quota shared below in the table.

Post

Pay Scale

Level

Radiographer (Reserved Quota)

Rs. 28700- 91300

Level 7

Lab Technician

Eye Assistant

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

MPPEB Group 5 Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post will be required to perform various duties as assigned by the senior authority. The MPPEB Group 5 employees need to perform the following tasks:

Post Name

MP Vyapam Group 5 Job Profile

Staff Nurse

Provides high-quality care to employees, residents of nursing homes, or patients in a healthcare/hospital.

ANM/Midwife

Provide assistance to the staff nurse to prepare the patient for any medical procedure or maintain track of patient details.

Pharmacist Gr 2

Responsible for executing physician’s prescriptions by verifying their appropriateness and legality.

Assistant Veterinary Officer

They are responsible for taking care of the animals under the supervision of a veterinarian.

Lab Assistant/Technician

Providing assistance to technologists and scientists at the time of lab tests and research.

Radiographer

Responsible for using various equipment to diagnose or treat patients who are unwell or injured.

MPPEB Group 5 Salary Probation Period

The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post need to undergo probation for a period of 3 years. Candidates selected for the MPPEB Group 5 posts will be paid only a percentage of their total salary till the third year of the probation period. In the 1st year, they will receive 70% of their salary. From the 2nd year of probation, they shall receive 80% of their salary and in the 3rd year they will receive 90% of the salary. From the 4th year of their service, they will receive full i.e 100% salary.  During the probationary period, the distribution of MPPEB Group 5 Salary will be as follow:

Year

Payable Salary

First Year of Probation

70% of the overall salary

Second Year of Probation

80% of the overall salary

Third Year of Probation

90% of the overall salary

From the Fourth year onwards

100% salary will be paid

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of MP Vyapam Group 5 posts?

In the MPPEB Group 5, the salary of the Dental Technician, Speech Therapist, Ortho Technician, etc will be on the pay scale of Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 with Grade pay of Rs. 2800. For OT Technician, the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary will be in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 -91300 Level 7.

Q2. What is the salary of MP Vyapam Group 5 Staff Nurse?

Candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 Staff Nurse post shall receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 with a Grade Pay of Rs. 2800.

Q3. What is the job profile for a MPPEB Group 5 Staff Nurse?

The roles and responsibilities of a staff nurse in MPPEB include providing high-quality care to employees, residents of nursing homes, or patients in a healthcare/hospital.

What is the Grade Pay of candidates selected in MP Vyapam Group 5?

MP Vyapam Group 5 grade pay varies as per the level of different posts. Refer to the table above to know the Grade pay of every MPPEB Group 5 post.

Q5. What is the probation period in MPPEB Group 5?

Candidates selected through the MP Vyapam Group 5 recruitment will undergo probation for a period of 3 years from the date of joining.
