MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

MPPEB Group 5 Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 4852 Group 5 vacancies including Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist, and other posts in different departments. The selection for the post will be conducted via a written exam followed by the document verification round and medical examination. The MP Vyapam Group 5 exam is scheduled to be held on 17th June 2023.
In this article, we will discuss the MPPEB Group 5 salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and promotion policy.
MPPEB Group 5 Calendar 2023
Check the important dates for the MP Vyapam Group 5 recruitment process below;
|
Event
|
Date
|
MP Vyapam Group 5 Notification Release Date
|
15th March 2023
|
MP Vyapam Group 5 Application Start Date
|
15th March 2023
|
MP Vyapam Group 5 Application End Date
|
29th March 2023
|
MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam Date
|
17th June 2023
MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy 2023
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has increased the MPPEB Group 5 Vacancy from 4792 to 4852 vacancies. Thus, all the candidates can check the revised MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancy shared below:
|
Name of Post
|
Vacancy
|
Staff Nurse
|
131
|
ANM/Midwife
|
2612
|
Pharmacist Gr 2
|
563
|
Assistant Veterinary Officer
|
747
|
Lab Assistant/Technician
|
378
|
Radiographer
|
174
|
Dresser
|
155
|
Other Various Posts
|
92
|
Total
|
4852
MPPEB Group 5 Salary Structure
The starting salary for the MP Vyapam Group 5 posts will be in the pay scale of Rs. 5200 to 20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800. Check out the MPPEB Group 5 Salary for the various posts shared below:
|
Post
|
Pay Band
|
Grade Pay
|
Staff Nurse
|
Rs. 5,200 to 20,200
|
Rs. 2800
|
Radiotherapy technician
|
Speech Therapist
|
Ortho Technician
|
Dental Technician
|
Refractionist
|
Radiographer Technician
|
Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician
|
Rs. 5,200 to 20,200
|
Rs. 2400
|
Pharmacist Grade 2
|
OT Assistant
|
Rs. 5,200 to 20,200
|
Rs. 1900
|
Dark Room Assistant
|
OT Attendant
|
Rs. 4440 -7440
|
Rs. 1400
|
Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34,800
|
Rs. 4200
|
Lab Attendant
|
Rs. 4440 -7440
|
Rs.1300
MPPEB Group 5 Technician Salary
The Technicians in MPPEB Group 5 will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 -91300 in Pay Level 7. Check The MP Vyapam Group 5 Technician salary shared below in the table.
|
Post
|
Pay Scale
|
Level
|
OT Technician
|
Rs. 28700 -91300
|
Level 7
|
Anaesthesia Technician
|
Cardiothoracic Technician
|
X-Ray Technician
|
Radiographer Technician
|
ECG Technician
|
Dialysis Technician
MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Lab Technician
Have a look at the table to know about the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for different posts shared below:
|
Post
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Level
|
Dental Hygienist
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 2100
|
Level 6
|
Dental Mechanic
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 2800
|
Radiographer (Direct Recruitment)
|
Lab Technician
MPPEB Group 5 Salary for Reserved Quota
Check the MP Vyapam Group 5 salary for the reserved quota shared below in the table.
|
Post
|
Pay Scale
|
Level
|
Radiographer (Reserved Quota)
|
Rs. 28700- 91300
|
Level 7
|
Lab Technician
|
Eye Assistant
MPPEB Group 5 Job Profile 2023
The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post will be required to perform various duties as assigned by the senior authority. The MPPEB Group 5 employees need to perform the following tasks:
|
Post Name
|
MP Vyapam Group 5 Job Profile
|
Staff Nurse
|
Provides high-quality care to employees, residents of nursing homes, or patients in a healthcare/hospital.
|
ANM/Midwife
|
Provide assistance to the staff nurse to prepare the patient for any medical procedure or maintain track of patient details.
|
Pharmacist Gr 2
|
Responsible for executing physician’s prescriptions by verifying their appropriateness and legality.
|
Assistant Veterinary Officer
|
They are responsible for taking care of the animals under the supervision of a veterinarian.
|
Lab Assistant/Technician
|
Providing assistance to technologists and scientists at the time of lab tests and research.
|
Radiographer
|
Responsible for using various equipment to diagnose or treat patients who are unwell or injured.
MPPEB Group 5 Salary Probation Period
The candidates selected for the MP Vyapam Group 5 post need to undergo probation for a period of 3 years. Candidates selected for the MPPEB Group 5 posts will be paid only a percentage of their total salary till the third year of the probation period. In the 1st year, they will receive 70% of their salary. From the 2nd year of probation, they shall receive 80% of their salary and in the 3rd year they will receive 90% of the salary. From the 4th year of their service, they will receive full i.e 100% salary. During the probationary period, the distribution of MPPEB Group 5 Salary will be as follow:
|
Year
|
Payable Salary
|
First Year of Probation
|
70% of the overall salary
|
Second Year of Probation
|
80% of the overall salary
|
Third Year of Probation
|
90% of the overall salary
|
From the Fourth year onwards
|
100% salary will be paid