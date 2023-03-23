JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam consists of sections such as General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Science, General Mathematics, General Interest, and Technical Questions. Also check MPPEB Group 5  exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

Get All Details About MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus Here.
Get All Details About MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus Here.

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 4852 vacancies for Staff Nurses, ANM, Midwives, Pharmacists, and other posts in Group 5 in the state. The Board is inviting applications currently for MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancies till 29th March 2023. The MPPEB Group 5 Selection Process comprises three stages i.e., Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The MPPEB Group 5 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on  17 June 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Recruitment Body

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

Post Name

Group 5- Staff Nurse, ANM/Midwife, Pharmacist Gr 2, Assistant Veterinary Officer, Lab Assistant/Technician, Radiographer, Dresser, and Other Various Posts

Exam Level

State level

Application Dates

15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023

Exam Dates

17th June 2023

Mode of Exam

Online

No. of Questions

100

Marking Scheme

1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus to study only the topics that are relevant from the exam perspective. Check the subject-wise and stream-wise MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF shared below:

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus for General Subjects

Check the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus  for the General Subjects discussed below:

Topics

Syllabus

General English

Spot the Error

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Improvement of Sentences

Fill in the Blank

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

General Hindi

Common spelling errors and word forms

Plural Noun

Proverbs and their meanings

Gender change

Antonyms

Synonyms

One word for many words

Idioms and their meanings

Pure and empire sentences

Sandhi Viched

Making nouns from verbs

General Mathematics

Simplification

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Average

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Speed

Time & Work

Area

Bar Graph

Pictorial Graph

Investment

HCF LCM

Problem On Ages

Pie Chart and Data Interpretation

General Science

Weight

Reflection

Transparency

Refraction

Mass

Volume

Different acids, bases and gases, salt, metals and non-metals, chemical formula balancing and their facts, etc. Biologies like human body structure, bacteria and diseases, and their symptoms

Law of motion and gravitation

Chemical reaction

General Knowledge

General knowledge of Madhya Pradesh

Major rivers

Central wildlife sanctuary and national park

Major tourism (forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc.)

Irrigation planning

Prominent personalities of Madhya Pradesh (political, sportsmen, artist, administration, author, litterateur, social worker, etc.)

Aptitude and Reasoning (General Interest)

Analogies

Similarities and differences

Decision making

Visual memory

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series

Spatial visualization

Spatial orientation

Problem-solving

Relationship concepts

Arithmetic reasoning

Non-verbal series

Analysis

Judgment

Discrimination

Observation

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning

MPPEB Group 5 Post-Wise Syllabus 2023

The questions asked in the second part of the MPPEB Group 5 exam will be related to the respective post/trade they are applying for. The post-wise MPPEB Group 5 syllabus will be as follow:

Post Name

Syllabus

Staff Nurse

Anatomy and Physiology

Microbiology

Nursing Foundation

Nutrition and Biochemistry

Child Health Nursing

Psychology

Community Health Nursing

Medical Surgical Nursing, etc

OT Technician

Gastrointestinal Surgery

O.T. Surgical Infection

Sterilization of equipment and O.T.

Surgical field preparation

Applied anatomy and physiology

Orthopaedic surgery

Blood science

Blood banking

Biological sciences

EEG Technician

Basic Anthropology 

EEG recording 

EEG tools

Electroneurodiagnostic Technology

EEG Clinical Practical 

EEG Laboratory Management 

Electrocardiography

Introduction to neuroscience 

Mental disorder

Lab Technician

Botany

Inorganic Chemicals 

Organic Chemicals

Chemistry 

General Physics

Biology 

Physics Science

Radiography Technician

Nuclear Medicine

Treatment Plan

Radiotherapy Machine 

Radio effects of ionizing radiation

Radiation Protection

Female Multipurpose Health Worker

Clinical Health Nursing

Health centre management

Midwife

Health Promotion

Primary Health Care Nursing -1

Ophthalmic Assistant

Anatomy and Physiology 

Physics and optics

Physiology of eyeball

Clinical Pathology 

Geometric and Physical optics

Microbiology

The Pharmacy

Vision Test

Pharmacist

Clinical Pathology and Biochemistry

Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutical Chemistry 

Physiology and human anatomy

Pharmacognosy

Radiographer

Anatomy and physiology of the human body

Radiographic photography

Elementary radiation physics

Radiography technique

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern to get an idea of the paper structure and marking scheme defined by the board. The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:

  • The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).
  • The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern comprises seven subjects General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, General Science, General Interest, and Technical Questions as per trade.
  • A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.
  • As per the MPPEB Group 5 Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be given for every right response, and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers.

Subjects

Marks

Questions

General Knowledge

25

25

General Hindi

General English

General Mathematics

General Science

General Interest

Technical Questions as per trade

75

75

Total

100

100

How to Prepare for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2023

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment is one of the most toughest and competitive exams in the state. A huge number of candidates participate in this exam every year. Thus, there is high competition against the notified vacancies. 

So, it is crucial for the aspirant to adhere to the MPPEB Group 5 preparation strategy in order to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. Here are the best tips and tricks for the MPPEB Group 5 online exam preparation.

  • Candidates should follow the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern to study only topics important for the written exam.
  • Create a timetable that includes all the topics mentioned in the official syllabus and assign studying hours to each topic accordingly.
  • Next, they should get their hands on the expert-recommended books and study material to learn fundamentals. 
  • Solve mock tests and previous MPPEB Group 5 question papers to boost your confidence and time management skills.
  • Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.

Best Books for MPPEB Group 5 2023

Candidates should use only the best books of all the subjects prescribed in the MPPEB Group 5 syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the high-quality books for each subject of the MPPEB Group 5 exam.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publisher

General Knowledge

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

General English

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

General Hindi

Samanya Hindi

Mani Sankar Ojha

General Maths

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams

Abhijit Guha

Reasoning Ability

A modern approach to verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

General Science

Encyclopedia of General Science

Siddharth Mukherji

FAQ

Is there a negative marking in MPPEB Group 5 Exam?

No. There shall be no negative marking applicable for the MPPEB Group 5 exam. However, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer.

What is the syllabus of MP Vyapam Group 5?

The MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus comprises seven subjects General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, General Science, General Interest, and Technical Questions as per trade.

How to crack the MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam?

Candidates should practice unlimited previous years' papers, mock tests, and quizzes to strengthen their preparation for the MP Vyapam exams. This will increase their chances of acing the Vyapam exam with flying colors.

What is the exam date for MPPEB Group 5 Exam?

The MPPEB Group 5 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on 17th June 2023. MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam consists of sections such as General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Science, General Mathematics, General Interest, and Technical Questions.

What are the best books to prepare MPPEB Group 5 exam?

In this article, candidates should refer to the best books to prepare for MPPEB Group 5 syllabus and score high marks.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next