MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MP Vyapam Group 5 Exam consists of sections such as General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Science, General Mathematics, General Interest, and Technical Questions. Also check MPPEB Group 5 exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 4852 vacancies for Staff Nurses, ANM, Midwives, Pharmacists, and other posts in Group 5 in the state. The Board is inviting applications currently for MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancies till 29th March 2023. The MPPEB Group 5 Selection Process comprises three stages i.e., Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The MPPEB Group 5 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on 17 June 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Recruitment Body Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Post Name Group 5- Staff Nurse, ANM/Midwife, Pharmacist Gr 2, Assistant Veterinary Officer, Lab Assistant/Technician, Radiographer, Dresser, and Other Various Posts Exam Level State level Application Dates 15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023 Exam Dates 17th June 2023 Mode of Exam Online No. of Questions 100 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus to study only the topics that are relevant from the exam perspective. Check the subject-wise and stream-wise MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF shared below:

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus for General Subjects

Check the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus for the General Subjects discussed below:

Topics Syllabus General English Spot the Error Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Synonyms/ Homonyms Antonyms Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words Idioms & Phrases One word substitution Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Improvement of Sentences Fill in the Blank Shuffling of Sentence parts Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage General Hindi Common spelling errors and word forms Plural Noun Proverbs and their meanings Gender change Antonyms Synonyms One word for many words Idioms and their meanings Pure and empire sentences Sandhi Viched Making nouns from verbs General Mathematics Simplification Percentage Profit & Loss Average Simple & Compound Interest Time & Speed Time & Work Area Bar Graph Pictorial Graph Investment HCF LCM Problem On Ages Pie Chart and Data Interpretation General Science Weight Reflection Transparency Refraction Mass Volume Different acids, bases and gases, salt, metals and non-metals, chemical formula balancing and their facts, etc. Biologies like human body structure, bacteria and diseases, and their symptoms Law of motion and gravitation Chemical reaction General Knowledge General knowledge of Madhya Pradesh Major rivers Central wildlife sanctuary and national park Major tourism (forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc.) Irrigation planning Prominent personalities of Madhya Pradesh (political, sportsmen, artist, administration, author, litterateur, social worker, etc.) Aptitude and Reasoning (General Interest) Analogies Similarities and differences Decision making Visual memory Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series Spatial visualization Spatial orientation Problem-solving Relationship concepts Arithmetic reasoning Non-verbal series Analysis Judgment Discrimination Observation Coding and decoding Statement conclusion Syllogistic reasoning

MPPEB Group 5 Post-Wise Syllabus 2023

The questions asked in the second part of the MPPEB Group 5 exam will be related to the respective post/trade they are applying for. The post-wise MPPEB Group 5 syllabus will be as follow:

Post Name Syllabus Staff Nurse Anatomy and Physiology Microbiology Nursing Foundation Nutrition and Biochemistry Child Health Nursing Psychology Community Health Nursing Medical Surgical Nursing, etc OT Technician Gastrointestinal Surgery O.T. Surgical Infection Sterilization of equipment and O.T. Surgical field preparation Applied anatomy and physiology Orthopaedic surgery Blood science Blood banking Biological sciences EEG Technician Basic Anthropology EEG recording EEG tools Electroneurodiagnostic Technology EEG Clinical Practical EEG Laboratory Management Electrocardiography Introduction to neuroscience Mental disorder Lab Technician Botany Inorganic Chemicals Organic Chemicals Chemistry General Physics Biology Physics Science Radiography Technician Nuclear Medicine Treatment Plan Radiotherapy Machine Radio effects of ionizing radiation Radiation Protection Female Multipurpose Health Worker Clinical Health Nursing Health centre management Midwife Health Promotion Primary Health Care Nursing -1 Ophthalmic Assistant Anatomy and Physiology Physics and optics Physiology of eyeball Clinical Pathology Geometric and Physical optics Microbiology The Pharmacy Vision Test Pharmacist Clinical Pathology and Biochemistry Pharmaceutics Pharmaceutical Chemistry Physiology and human anatomy Pharmacognosy Radiographer Anatomy and physiology of the human body Radiographic photography Elementary radiation physics Radiography technique

MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern to get an idea of the paper structure and marking scheme defined by the board. The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:

The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).

The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern comprises seven subjects General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, General Science, General Interest, and Technical Questions as per trade.

A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.

As per the MPPEB Group 5 Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be given for every right response, and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers.

Subjects Marks Questions General Knowledge 25 25 General Hindi General English General Mathematics General Science General Interest Technical Questions as per trade 75 75 Total 100 100

How to Prepare for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2023

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment is one of the most toughest and competitive exams in the state. A huge number of candidates participate in this exam every year. Thus, there is high competition against the notified vacancies.

So, it is crucial for the aspirant to adhere to the MPPEB Group 5 preparation strategy in order to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. Here are the best tips and tricks for the MPPEB Group 5 online exam preparation.

Candidates should follow the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern to study only topics important for the written exam.

Create a timetable that includes all the topics mentioned in the official syllabus and assign studying hours to each topic accordingly.

Next, they should get their hands on the expert-recommended books and study material to learn fundamentals.

Solve mock tests and previous MPPEB Group 5 question papers to boost your confidence and time management skills.

Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.

Best Books for MPPEB Group 5 2023

Candidates should use only the best books of all the subjects prescribed in the MPPEB Group 5 syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the high-quality books for each subject of the MPPEB Group 5 exam.