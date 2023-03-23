MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 4852 vacancies for Staff Nurses, ANM, Midwives, Pharmacists, and other posts in Group 5 in the state. The Board is inviting applications currently for MP Vyapam Group 5 vacancies till 29th March 2023. The MPPEB Group 5 Selection Process comprises three stages i.e., Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The MPPEB Group 5 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on 17 June 2023.
In this article, we have discussed the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.
MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023 Overview
We have discussed below the major highlights of the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.
Recruitment Body
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board
Post Name
Group 5- Staff Nurse, ANM/Midwife, Pharmacist Gr 2, Assistant Veterinary Officer, Lab Assistant/Technician, Radiographer, Dresser, and Other Various Posts
Exam Level
State level
Application Dates
15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023
Exam Dates
17th June 2023
Mode of Exam
Online
No. of Questions
100
Marking Scheme
1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking
Selection Process
Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus 2023
Candidates should be familiar with the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus to study only the topics that are relevant from the exam perspective. Check the subject-wise and stream-wise MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus PDF shared below:
MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus for General Subjects
Check the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus for the General Subjects discussed below:
Topics
Syllabus
General English
Spot the Error
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
Synonyms/ Homonyms
Antonyms
Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words
Idioms & Phrases
One word substitution
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
Improvement of Sentences
Fill in the Blank
Shuffling of Sentence parts
Cloze Passage
Comprehension Passage
General Hindi
Common spelling errors and word forms
Plural Noun
Proverbs and their meanings
Gender change
Antonyms
Synonyms
One word for many words
Idioms and their meanings
Pure and empire sentences
Sandhi Viched
Making nouns from verbs
General Mathematics
Simplification
Percentage
Profit & Loss
Average
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Speed
Time & Work
Area
Bar Graph
Pictorial Graph
Investment
HCF LCM
Problem On Ages
Pie Chart and Data Interpretation
General Science
Weight
Reflection
Transparency
Refraction
Mass
Volume
Different acids, bases and gases, salt, metals and non-metals, chemical formula balancing and their facts, etc. Biologies like human body structure, bacteria and diseases, and their symptoms
Law of motion and gravitation
Chemical reaction
General Knowledge
General knowledge of Madhya Pradesh
Major rivers
Central wildlife sanctuary and national park
Major tourism (forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc.)
Irrigation planning
Prominent personalities of Madhya Pradesh (political, sportsmen, artist, administration, author, litterateur, social worker, etc.)
Aptitude and Reasoning (General Interest)
Analogies
Similarities and differences
Decision making
Visual memory
Verbal and figure classification
Arithmetical number series
Spatial visualization
Spatial orientation
Problem-solving
Relationship concepts
Arithmetic reasoning
Non-verbal series
Analysis
Judgment
Discrimination
Observation
Coding and decoding
Statement conclusion
Syllogistic reasoning
MPPEB Group 5 Post-Wise Syllabus 2023
The questions asked in the second part of the MPPEB Group 5 exam will be related to the respective post/trade they are applying for. The post-wise MPPEB Group 5 syllabus will be as follow:
Post Name
Syllabus
Staff Nurse
Anatomy and Physiology
Microbiology
Nursing Foundation
Nutrition and Biochemistry
Child Health Nursing
Psychology
Community Health Nursing
Medical Surgical Nursing, etc
|
Gastrointestinal Surgery
O.T. Surgical Infection
Sterilization of equipment and O.T.
Surgical field preparation
Applied anatomy and physiology
Orthopaedic surgery
Blood science
Blood banking
Biological sciences
|
Basic Anthropology
EEG recording
EEG tools
Electroneurodiagnostic Technology
EEG Clinical Practical
EEG Laboratory Management
Electrocardiography
Introduction to neuroscience
Mental disorder
|
Botany
Inorganic Chemicals
Organic Chemicals
Chemistry
General Physics
Biology
Physics Science
|
Nuclear Medicine
Treatment Plan
Radiotherapy Machine
Radio effects of ionizing radiation
Radiation Protection
|
Clinical Health Nursing
Health centre management
Midwife
Health Promotion
Primary Health Care Nursing -1
|
Anatomy and Physiology
Physics and optics
Physiology of eyeball
Clinical Pathology
Geometric and Physical optics
Microbiology
The Pharmacy
Vision Test
|
Clinical Pathology and Biochemistry
Pharmaceutics
Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Physiology and human anatomy
Pharmacognosy
|
Anatomy and physiology of the human body
Radiographic photography
Elementary radiation physics
Radiography technique
MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications
MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern to get an idea of the paper structure and marking scheme defined by the board. The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:
- The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).
- The MPPEB Group 5 Exam Pattern comprises seven subjects General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, General Science, General Interest, and Technical Questions as per trade.
- A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.
- As per the MPPEB Group 5 Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be given for every right response, and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers.
Subjects
Marks
Questions
General Knowledge
25
25
General Hindi
General English
General Mathematics
General Science
General Interest
Technical Questions as per trade
75
75
Total
100
100
How to Prepare for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2023
MPPEB Group 5 recruitment is one of the most toughest and competitive exams in the state. A huge number of candidates participate in this exam every year. Thus, there is high competition against the notified vacancies.
So, it is crucial for the aspirant to adhere to the MPPEB Group 5 preparation strategy in order to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. Here are the best tips and tricks for the MPPEB Group 5 online exam preparation.
- Candidates should follow the MPPEB Group 5 Syllabus and Exam Pattern to study only topics important for the written exam.
- Create a timetable that includes all the topics mentioned in the official syllabus and assign studying hours to each topic accordingly.
- Next, they should get their hands on the expert-recommended books and study material to learn fundamentals.
- Solve mock tests and previous MPPEB Group 5 question papers to boost your confidence and time management skills.
- Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.
Best Books for MPPEB Group 5 2023
Candidates should use only the best books of all the subjects prescribed in the MPPEB Group 5 syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the high-quality books for each subject of the MPPEB Group 5 exam.
Subject
Book Name
Author/Publisher
General Knowledge
General Knowledge
Manohar Pandey
General English
Objective General English
SP Bakshi
General Hindi
Samanya Hindi
Mani Sankar Ojha
General Maths
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams
Abhijit Guha
Reasoning Ability
A modern approach to verbal Reasoning
RS Aggarwal
General Science
Encyclopedia of General Science
Siddharth Mukherji