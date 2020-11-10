MPPEB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2020 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Download MP Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test Call Letter Here

MPPEB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card of online exam for recruitment to the post of Jail Prahari under Jail Department. Candidates, who have applied for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020, can download MPPEB Admit Card from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download MP Jail Prahari Admit Card, directly, through the link.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Admit Card Download Link

The candidate should bring their admit card along with an original Photo-Id at the exam centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

MP Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test is scheduled to be from 20 November to 29 November 2020 at 16 exam centres of the state in two sessions. MP Jail Prahari Mock Test is available on PEB Website, candidate can practice about online examination process before appearing in the exam.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Exam will have questions on General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths and General Science. The total marks of the test is 100. Candidates will given 2 hours to complete the test.

MPPEB Jail Prahari syllabus is based on the High School Exam (10th Class) Level under 10+ 2 Level.

After the completion of online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.

Candidates who will qualify in the online test will be called for for Physical Test.

How to Download MPPEB Admit Card for Jail Prahari Post ?