MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022 (Out) @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link for Marks Here

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at peb.mp.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022: The wait is over! Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), has uploaded the result of the exam conducted for the post of Constable (GD and Radio) on 08 January 2022 from 09 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. Lakhs of applicants appeared in the exam. Such applicants can download MP Police Result using their application number or roll number and date of birth, directly, through MP Police Constable Result Link below:

You can also check easy steps to download MPPEB Result from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in in this article below:

How to Download MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the MPPEB website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Select the language of your choice

Step 3: Tap on ‘First Stage Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020’/'प्रथम चरण परीक्षा परिणाम - पुलिस आरक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा - 2020'

Step 4: A new page will be opened, enter your details here

Step 5: Download MPPEB Constable Result

What after MP Police Constable Exam 2022 ?

Candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called for a Physical Exam/DV or any other round. A total of 4000 persons will be hired for Constable Posts. Out of which, 3862 for GD Constable and 138 Radio Constable

MP Constable Recruitment Notification was published on 25 November 2020. MP Polie Constable Online Application Link was available from 30 January 2021 to 11 February 2021. MP Police Exam was held in the month of January 2022 and the answer key was uploaded on 18 February 2022.