MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins: Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the application form for the MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of MPPEB i.e.,esb.mp.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: According to the latest update, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has begun accepting online applications for its 2023 recruitment. The recruitment drive was initially advertised with 2831 vacancies, but this number has since been increased to 3047 vacancies.

Interested candidates can apply online starting from March 6, 2023. The vacancies are for various positions, including Sub-Engineer/Draftsman, Assistant Drafter, Assistant Sub-Engineer, and others. Eligible candidates must apply before the last date, which is March 31, 2023.

The application process is entirely online, and candidates must fill out the application form and upload the required documents before the deadline. This recruitment drive provides an excellent opportunity for candidates looking to work in the government sector, and candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria carefully before submitting their applications.

MP ESB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for the MPPEB Group A and Group B recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to Unreserved, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee, the candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 250/- as the application fee.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Education Qualification

The Educational Qualification for MPPEB 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates applying for the examination must possess a Graduate Degree from a recognized university. However, candidates can get the detailed information regarding MPPEB 2023 Educational Qualification from the official notification given below.

MPPEB Exam Date

The MPPEB Preliminary Examination is supposed to be conducted on 2 July, 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website for detailed information regarding MPPEB Exam Date.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the MPPEB Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on how to apply online. Here is the direct link to download the MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 Notification.

Download: MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for the MPPEB Recruitment 2023?

To download the MPPEB MPESB Group 4 Vacancy Notice, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB, which is https://peb.mp.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the "Latest News" section from the home page.

Step 3: Find the link for "MPPEB MPESB Vacancy Increased 2023."

Step 4: Click on the link.

Step 5: The notice will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MPPEB Recruitment 2023 which will be available from 2nd March 2023

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The candidates must download and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2023 is over.