MPPSC Medical Officer Apply Online 2023: Application Form Start, Last Date, Fees, Eligibility & Other Details

MPPSC Medical Officer (MO) 2023 Application Form : Get here direct link to fill MPPSC MO Form , check last date and other details here.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the process for recruitment of Medical Officers in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification released earlier, before applying for the post. The official notification for Medical Officers was released on 30 December 2022. Forms for recruitment of Medical Officers will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for Medical Officers is 20 January 2023 and the last date to apply online is 19 February 2023. This year there are a total of 1456 vacancies of medical officers to be filled. Application can be filled online via official website of MPPSC at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Direct link to apply online

MPPSC Medical Officer Apply Online 2023 PDF

Read and download official notification here

MPPSC MO Medical Officer how to apply

Step1 Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2 On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3 Click on application link of Medical Officer

Step 4 Carefully fill the form of MPPSC medical officer

Step 5 Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of form for future reference.

No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 1456 vacancies of Medical officers in the MPPSC MO exam. List of vacancies category wise is given below. For details regarding vacancy please go through the notification.

Category No. of vacancies Unreserved 379 EWS 146 OBC 276 SC 178 ST 477 TOTAL 1456







MPPSC MO Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPSC MO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification is an MBBS degree or equivalent degree.

Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPSC MO exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.

MPPSC MO Salary

The salary for medical officers will be in the payscale of 15600-39100+5400 grade pay

MPPSC MO Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on an interview process. Interview will be of 100 marks. If needed written exam will be conducted online.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of medical officer. This year the vacancies have increased in comparison to previous years.