MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 Out for Medical Officer Post @mppsc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview admit card for Medical Officer Posts on its official website - mponline.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 08:52 IST
MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22
MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22

MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview admit card for Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Medical Officer Posts  from 10 January 2022 onwards. 
All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Medical Officer Posts  can download their Medical Officer Interview Admit Card from its official website- mponline.gov.in.

Candidates can download their MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22after following the steps given below. 

How to Download MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 Steps Here

  1. Go to official website of MPPSC - www.mppsc.nic.in
  2. Go to the What's New/Information Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link ‘ Medical Officer Interview  Admit Card Link ’ available on the home page.
  4. You will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth.  
  5. You will get the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 in a new window.
  6. Download and save the same for your future reference. 

Alternatively you can download the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the Interview for Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 from 10 January 2022 to 03 February 2022. 

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is conducting the Interview to recruit the total 576 Medical Officer Posts.

