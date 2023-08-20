MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Answer Key 2023: Download SET A,B,C,D PDF Here

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Download SET A,B,C, D PDF Here

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the exam for the mains exam for State Forest Service on 20 August 2023. Now the commission will release the answer key. The answer key will be available on the MPPSC website in PDF format. The answer key will be released for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Answer Key 2023

Once the answer key is released, candidates can download it and check their answers. If they have any objections to the answer key, they can submit their objections to the MPPSC within a stipulated time period. The MPPSC will then review the objections and make necessary changes to the answer key, if required.

How to Download MPPSC State Service Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the Official Website of MPPSC https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Current news section on the homepage and click on the flashing link titled - “Provisional Answer Key - State Forest Service Main Exam 2023”

Step 4: A PDF of Provisional Answer Keys will open

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your answers in the provisional answer key

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Final Answer Key 2023

The final answer key will be released after the objection period is over. Candidates can use the final answer key to calculate their marks and estimate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.