MPPSC 2019-2020: Prelims Result (Out), Exam Date, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Salary, Eligibility, Notification PDF

MPPSC 2019: MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 result has been declared @ mppsc.nic.in for the Recruitment of 571 vacancies in the MPPSC State Services. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the MPPSC Prelims 2019 exam on 12th January 2020. A total of 10767 candidates have been declared as passed in the preliminary exam. These candidates will now have to appear for the MPPSC Mains exam. The Mains exam date will be revealed soon. Check here MPPSC Exam Details, exam date, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, salary package, eligibility and vacancy details.
The MPPSC Recruitment 2019 will fill vacancies to the posts of MP Administrative Services, Madhya Pradesh Police Services, Finance & Revenue Department and others. Candidates seeking recruitment in Madhya Pradesh State Services need to undergo three-phased selection process - Prelims, Mains & Interview.
MPPSC Civil Services 2019: Important & Exam Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
MPPSC Notification 2019
|
14 November 2019
|
Start of MPPSC Application Process 2019
|
20 November 2019
|
Last date to fill MPPSC Application Form 2019
|
9 December 2019
|
Correction of MPPSC Application Form 2019
|
23 November to 11 December
|
MPPSC Admit Card 2019
|
8 January to 11 January 2020
|
MPPSC Exam Date - Prelims
|
12 January 2020
|
MPPSC Prelims Result
|
Declared (21st December 2020)
MPPSC State Civil Service 2019: Post-wise Vacancy Details
|
Category
|
Total Vacancy
|
UR
|
137
|
SC
|
79
|
ST
|
102
|
OBC
|
196
|
EWS
|
57
|
Total
|
571
MPPSC State Service 2019: Application Process
MPPSC online application process begins from 20 November and concludes on 9 December. Here is the detailed process to apply for the MPPSC Services:
Step 1: Visit mppsc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”
Step 3: Click on MPPSC State Service Application Form 2019
Step 4: Register by filling Name, Date of Birth and email-id
Step 5: Log-in now to apply by using Registration ID
Step 6: Fill the complete application form
Step 7: Upload documents and photos
Step 8: Make fee payment
Step 9: Save the confirmation page
MPPSC State Service 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years
Minimum Age to apply: 21 Years
Maximum age limit: 40 Years
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Graduation Degree
MPPSC Admit Card 2019
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission releases the MP State Service Admit Card around two weeks before the exam. The admit card can be downloaded online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit mppsc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on admit card link
Step 3: Enter the details
Step 4: Download the card
Step 5: Take a print out
MPPSC Civil Services 2019: Selection Process – Prelims, Mains & Physical Fitness Test/Interview
MPPSC Civil Services selection process involves - Prelims and Mains. In the MPPSC 2019 prelims exam, Paper 1 (General Studies) will be conducted between 10 AM to 12 Noon and Paper 2 (Aptitude) will be conducted between 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM across 52 exam centres in Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates who clear the Prelims exam are called for the Mains examination and those who qualify both prelims and mains are called for the Physical Fitness Test/Interview.
MPPSC Exam Pattern 2019
Prelims Exam Pattern
The MPPSC Prelims Exam comprises two papers in objective type format:
|
Paper
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper-1 General Studies
|
200 marks
|
2 hours
|
Paper 2 General Aptitude Test
|
200 marks
|
2 hours
Mains Exam Pattern
The MPPSC Mains Exam consists of six papers:
|
Paper
|
Subjects
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Paper 1
|
General Studies-I
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies -II
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper 3
|
General Studies -III
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper 4
|
General Studies -IV
|
3 Hours
|
200
|
Paper 5
|
General Hindi
|
2 Hours
|
200
|
Paper 6
|
Essay writing
|
2 Hours
|
100
MPPSC Syllabus 2019
MPPSC Prelims Syllabus
Paper I: General Studies
|
History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh
|
Major events and Major dynasties in history of Madhya Pradesh.
Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in freedom movement.
Major arts and Sculpture of Madhya Pradesh.
Major Tribes and Dialects of Madhya Pradesh.
Major festivals , Folk music, Folk arts and Folk literature of Madhya Pradesh.
Important Literature of Madhya Pradesh and their literature.
Religious and tourist places of Madhya Pradesh.
Important Tribal Personalities of Madhya Pradesh.
|
History of India
|
Major features, Events and their administrative, Social and Economical Systems of Ancient and Medieval India.
Social and Religious reform movements in 19th and 20th century.
Independence struggle and Indian National Movement for Freedom.
Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence.
|
Geography of Madhya Pradesh.
|
Forest, Forest Produce, Wild life, Rivers, Mountains and Mountain ranges of Madhya Pradesh.
Climate of Madhya Pradesh.
Natural and Mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh.
Transport in Madhya Pradesh.
Major Irrigation and Electrical Projects in Madhya Pradesh.
Agriculture, Animal husbandry and Agriculture based industries in Madhya Pradesh.
|
Geography of World & India
|
Physical Geography
Natural Resources
Social Geography
Economic Geography
|
Economy & Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh
|
MP's Constitutional System
Demography & Census of MP
Economic Development of MP
Major Industries of MP
Castes of MP
|
Constitution Government & Economy of India
|
Government India Act
Constituent Assembly
Union Executive, President & Parliament
Judicial System
Indian Economy
Financial Institutions
|
Science and Technology.
|
Basic Principles of Science.
Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology.
Environment and Biodiversity.
Ecological System.
Nutrition, Food and Nutrient.
Human Body.
Agricultural Product Technology.
Food Processing.
Health Policy and Programme
Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management.
|
Current International and National Affairs.
|
Important Personalities and Places
Major Events
Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh.
|
Information and Communication Technology
|
Electronics, Information and Communication Technology
Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security
E-Governance
Internet and Social Networking Sites
E-commerce
|
National & Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies
|
Election Commission of India
State Election Commission
Union Public Service Commission
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
Comptroller and Auditor General
NITI Aayog
Human Rights Commission
Women Commission
Child Protection Commission
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission
Backward class Commission
Information Commission
Vigilance Commission
National Green Tribunal
Food preservation Commission etc.
Paper II: General Aptitude Test
Comprehension
Interpersonal skill including communication skill
Logical reasoning and analytical ability
Decision making and problem solving
General mental ability
Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude-Class X level)
Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)
Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)
Here, we have provided the link from which candidates can download the detailed syllabus for MPPSC Prelims and Mains exam in PDF file format. The file contains the syllabus in Hindi as well as in English language. So, Download PDF MPPSC Syllabus here:
MPPSC Prelims & Mains Syllabus: Download PDF
MPPSC State Service 2019: Salary
- For grade II jobs in the MPPSC, the salary is in the range of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400.
- For grade III jobs in the MPPSC, the salary is in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3600.