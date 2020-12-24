MPPSC 2019-2020: Prelims Result (Out), Exam Date, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Salary, Eligibility, Notification PDF

MPPSC 2019: MPPSC State Services Prelims 2019 result has been declared @ mppsc.nic.in for the Recruitment of 571 vacancies in the MPPSC State Services. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the MPPSC Prelims 2019 exam on 12th January 2020. A total of 10767 candidates have been declared as passed in the preliminary exam. These candidates will now have to appear for the MPPSC Mains exam. The Mains exam date will be revealed soon. Check here MPPSC Exam Details, exam date, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, salary package, eligibility and vacancy details.

The MPPSC Recruitment 2019 will fill vacancies to the posts of MP Administrative Services, Madhya Pradesh Police Services, Finance & Revenue Department and others. Candidates seeking recruitment in Madhya Pradesh State Services need to undergo three-phased selection process - Prelims, Mains & Interview.

MPPSC Civil Services 2019: Important & Exam Dates

Event Date MPPSC Notification 2019 14 November 2019 Start of MPPSC Application Process 2019 20 November 2019 Last date to fill MPPSC Application Form 2019 9 December 2019 Correction of MPPSC Application Form 2019 23 November to 11 December MPPSC Admit Card 2019 8 January to 11 January 2020 MPPSC Exam Date - Prelims 12 January 2020 MPPSC Prelims Result Declared (21st December 2020)

MPPSC State Civil Service 2019: Post-wise Vacancy Details

Category Total Vacancy UR 137 SC 79 ST 102 OBC 196 EWS 57 Total 571

MPPSC State Service 2019: Application Process

MPPSC online application process begins from 20 November and concludes on 9 December. Here is the detailed process to apply for the MPPSC Services:

Step 1: Visit mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”

Step 3: Click on MPPSC State Service Application Form 2019

Step 4: Register by filling Name, Date of Birth and email-id

Step 5: Log-in now to apply by using Registration ID

Step 6: Fill the complete application form

Step 7: Upload documents and photos

Step 8: Make fee payment

Step 9: Save the confirmation page

MPPSC State Service 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years

Minimum Age to apply: 21 Years

Maximum age limit: 40 Years

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Graduation Degree

MPPSC Admit Card 2019

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission releases the MP State Service Admit Card around two weeks before the exam. The admit card can be downloaded online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download the card

Step 5: Take a print out

MPPSC Civil Services 2019: Selection Process – Prelims, Mains & Physical Fitness Test/Interview

MPPSC Civil Services selection process involves - Prelims and Mains. In the MPPSC 2019 prelims exam, Paper 1 (General Studies) will be conducted between 10 AM to 12 Noon and Paper 2 (Aptitude) will be conducted between 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM across 52 exam centres in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who clear the Prelims exam are called for the Mains examination and those who qualify both prelims and mains are called for the Physical Fitness Test/Interview.

MPPSC Exam Pattern 2019

Prelims Exam Pattern

The MPPSC Prelims Exam comprises two papers in objective type format:

Paper Marks Time Paper-1 General Studies 200 marks 2 hours Paper 2 General Aptitude Test 200 marks 2 hours

Mains Exam Pattern

The MPPSC Mains Exam consists of six papers:

Paper Subjects Time Marks Paper 1 General Studies-I 3 Hours 300 Paper 2 General Studies -II 3 Hours 300 Paper 3 General Studies -III 3 Hours 300 Paper 4 General Studies -IV 3 Hours 200 Paper 5 General Hindi 2 Hours 200 Paper 6 Essay writing 2 Hours 100

MPPSC Syllabus 2019

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus

Paper I: General Studies

History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh Major events and Major dynasties in history of Madhya Pradesh. Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in freedom movement. Major arts and Sculpture of Madhya Pradesh. Major Tribes and Dialects of Madhya Pradesh. Major festivals , Folk music, Folk arts and Folk literature of Madhya Pradesh. Important Literature of Madhya Pradesh and their literature. Religious and tourist places of Madhya Pradesh. Important Tribal Personalities of Madhya Pradesh. History of India Major features, Events and their administrative, Social and Economical Systems of Ancient and Medieval India. Social and Religious reform movements in 19th and 20th century. Independence struggle and Indian National Movement for Freedom. Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence. Geography of Madhya Pradesh. Forest, Forest Produce, Wild life, Rivers, Mountains and Mountain ranges of Madhya Pradesh. Climate of Madhya Pradesh. Natural and Mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh. Transport in Madhya Pradesh. Major Irrigation and Electrical Projects in Madhya Pradesh. Agriculture, Animal husbandry and Agriculture based industries in Madhya Pradesh. Geography of World & India Physical Geography Natural Resources Social Geography Economic Geography Economy & Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh MP's Constitutional System Demography & Census of MP Economic Development of MP Major Industries of MP Castes of MP Constitution Government & Economy of India Government India Act Constituent Assembly Union Executive, President & Parliament Judicial System Indian Economy Financial Institutions Science and Technology. Basic Principles of Science. Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology. Environment and Biodiversity. Ecological System. Nutrition, Food and Nutrient. Human Body. Agricultural Product Technology. Food Processing. Health Policy and Programme Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management. Current International and National Affairs. Important Personalities and Places Major Events Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh. Information and Communication Technology Electronics, Information and Communication Technology Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security E-Governance Internet and Social Networking Sites E-commerce National & Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies Election Commission of India State Election Commission Union Public Service Commission Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Comptroller and Auditor General NITI Aayog Human Rights Commission Women Commission Child Protection Commission Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Backward class Commission Information Commission Vigilance Commission National Green Tribunal Food preservation Commission etc.

Paper II: General Aptitude Test

Comprehension

Interpersonal skill including communication skill

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Decision making and problem solving

General mental ability

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude-Class X level)

Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)

Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Here, we have provided the link from which candidates can download the detailed syllabus for MPPSC Prelims and Mains exam in PDF file format. The file contains the syllabus in Hindi as well as in English language. So, Download PDF MPPSC Syllabus here:

MPPSC Prelims & Mains Syllabus: Download PDF

MPPSC State Service 2019: Salary

- For grade II jobs in the MPPSC, the salary is in the range of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400.

- For grade III jobs in the MPPSC, the salary is in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3600.