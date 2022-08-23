MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 (Released) at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Download Veterinary Asst Surgeon Call Letter

Madhya Pradesh PSC has released the Admit Card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. Download link available here.

MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021: MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon Post on 28 August 2022. Candidates applied successfully for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/2022/AdmitCard/VAS21Login.aspx

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Candidates will have to appear in the written exam scheduled on 28 August 2022 for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post with the Admit Card. You can download the MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021

Go to official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in

Visit to the Whats News Section on the home page.

Click on the link-Admit Card - Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 displaying on the home page.

Provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link.

You will get the MPPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 in a new window.

Download and save the same for future reference.