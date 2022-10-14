MPPSC VAS Result 2022 (Out) at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Download Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result Link Here

Madhya Pradesh (MPPSC) has declared the provisional result for the post of Veterinary Asst Surgeon on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. And check how to download MPPSC VAS Result 2022 link and steps details here.

MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result 2022 : Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the provisional result for the post of Veterinary Asst Surgeon on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon Post on 28 August 2022 in various exam centers in the Indore. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts can check their result from the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

However MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result 2021 can be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result 2021





As per the short notice released, a total of 167 candidates have been declared qualified based on their performance in the written exam. Now these 167 candidates are able to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon post.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon can check the result available on the official website. You can download the MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Result 2021