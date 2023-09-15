MPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For State Service & Other Posts: Download Hall Ticket at mpsconline.gov.in

MPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the State Service Gazetted, Agricultural Service and others on its official website mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for various posts including State Service Gazetted, Agricultural Service and others on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts on September 22, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the State Service Gazetted, Agricultural Service and other posts can download their admit card from the official website of MPSC -mpsconline.gov.in/.

The Commission has uploaded the admit card downloading link for many exams against the Adv. No. 105/2021, 143/2021, 144/2021, 145/2021, 146/2021, 128/2022, 006/2023, 018/2023, 054/2022 & 107/2022 on its official website.

You can download the admit card for the above posts directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Admit Card 2023





To download the admit card for the above posts, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSCAdmit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (HPSC) at - https://mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Against Given Advt no on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

MPSC 2023 Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the State Service Gazetted, Agricultural Service and other posts on September 22/23, 2023 across the state. Exam for the State Gazetted General Services/Administrative Services and others on 22 September 2023 from 02.30 to 03.30 pm. Exams for the Maharashtra Agricultural Services and others posts will be held on September 22, from 05.30 to 6.30 pm.

Download MPSC Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You will have to choose the required Advt no against the posts you applied and then you have to click the concerned link. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With MPSC Admit Card 2023?

Candidates appearing in the written exam mentioned above should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same with essential documents during the exam. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.