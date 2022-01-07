MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Apply for 547 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 547 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notifications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group-A in the state Home Department under advertisement number 001/2022. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2022.

A total of 547 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates holding the qualification in law can apply to the posts from 7 January 2022 onwards. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 7 January 2022

Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2022

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Public Prosecutor - 547 Posts

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree in law.

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a personal interview.

Download MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for MPSC APO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates may apply online at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till 27 January 2022. The candidates can follow the below steps for online application.

Visit the official website.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on the ‘User Registration’ and create a profile. Enter your credentials and apply for the desired post. Fill up the application form with your personal details, upload documents, and remit the fee. Submit form and download a copy of the application form. Take a printout of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Unreserved - Rs. 719/-

Reserved - Rs. 449/-

