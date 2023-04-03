MPSC Engineering Services Interview Date 2023 Out for Electrical/Civil Posts @mpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released 03 April 2023 a short notice regarding the interview schedule for Maharashtra Engineering Services on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Maharashtra Engineering Services for Civil and Electrical Posts from 17 April 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified in the Maharashtra Civil/Electrical Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 can download the Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in.
You can download the MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023-Electrical
Direct Link To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023-Civil
According to the short notice released, interview for Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 against Advt. No. 065/2022 will be held from 18 to 21 and 25 April 2023.
The interview for Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 will be held from 17 to 28 April 2023. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for Maharashtra Electrical/Civil Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process announced earlier.
MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023: Overview
|Event
|Details
|Exam Name
|Maharashtra Engineering Services
|Advt. No. 065/2022
|Electrical Engineering
|Interview Date
|18 to 21 and 25 April 2023
|Advt. No. 064/2022
|Civil Engineering
|Interview Date
|17 to 28 April 2023
Candidates can check the interview venue/date and other updates from the official website. You can download the MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).i.e.mpsc.gov.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates section on the home page.
- Click the link ‘Advt. No. 064-065/2022 Maharashtra Electrical/Civil Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 - Announcement regarding Interview Schedule’ flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a new window where you will get the PDF of the MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 .
- Download and save the MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 for future reference.