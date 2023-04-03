MPSC Engineering Services Interview Date 2023 Out for Electrical/Civil Posts @mpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Maharashtra PSC has released 03 April 2023 a short notice regarding the interview schedule for Maharashtra Engineering Services on its official website- mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released 03 April 2023 a short notice regarding the interview schedule for Maharashtra Engineering Services on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Maharashtra Engineering Services for Civil and Electrical Posts from 17 April 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified in the Maharashtra Civil/Electrical Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 can download the Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023-Electrical





Direct Link To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023-Civil







According to the short notice released, interview for Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 against Advt. No. 065/2022 will be held from 18 to 21 and 25 April 2023.

The interview for Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 will be held from 17 to 28 April 2023. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for Maharashtra Electrical/Civil Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process announced earlier.

MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023: Overview

Event Details Exam Name Maharashtra Engineering Services Advt. No. 065/2022 Electrical Engineering Interview Date 18 to 21 and 25 April 2023 Advt. No. 064/2022 Civil Engineering Interview Date 17 to 28 April 2023

How To Download: MPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023