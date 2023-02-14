MPSC Group C Mains Answer Key 2023 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Raise Objection Till Feb 18

Maharashtra PSC has released the Maharashtra Group - C Services Main answer key on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

MPSC Group C Mains Answer Key 2023 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Group - C Services Mains Combined Paper-1 answer key on its official website. The answer key for the Maharashtra Group - C Services Main Examination - 2022 - Combined Paper-1 which was held on 04 February 2023 is available on the official website-mpsc.gov.in.



It is noted that Commission had conducted the Maharashtra Group - C Services Main Examination - 2022 - Combined Paper-1 for Advt. Nos. 113 to 116 of 2022 on 04 February 2023.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Paper-1 for Advt. Nos. 113 to 116 of 2022 can download the Answer Key and verify their answers from the same.

Candidates can raise their objections regarding the Answers, if any in online mode through the official website. Last date for submission of objection through the official website is 18 February 2023. You can check the short notice available on the official website in this regard.

Maharashtra Group - C Services Main Examination - 2022: Details

Name of Test Maharashtra Group - C Services Advt. Nos. 113 to 116 of 2022 Date of Exam 04 February 2023 Exam Held For Combined Paper-1 Subject English and Marathi Last Date To Raise Objection 18 February 2023 MPSC Group C 2023 Answer Key Link MPSC Group C 2023 Notice Link





How to Download MPSC Group C Mains Answer Key 2023