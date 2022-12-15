MPSC Mains Final Key 2022 (Out) for Group C Services at mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Industry Inspector under Group C Services on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

MPSC Group C Mains Final Answer Key 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Industry Inspector under Maharashtra Group C Services on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021-Industry Inspector can download the Final Answer Key available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021-Industry Inspector Final Answer Key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Group C Mains Final Answer Key 2022





It is noted that MPSC had conducted the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination for Industry Inspector post on 17 September 2022. Commission has released earlier the provisional answer key and now it has uploaded the Final Answer Key for the above exam on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021-Industry Inspector Paper 2 can download the

How to Download MPSC Group C Mains Final Answer Key 2022