MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 (OUT) on mpsc.gov.in, Exam from 7 May, Check SSE Admit Card Direct Link Here

MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 has been released on mpsc.gov.in. Check MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 Download Link, Exam Date, and other details here.

MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the mains admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Examination 2021. Candidates who have successfully qualified for mains exam can download their call letter from the official website of mpsconline.gov.in.

According to the notice, MPSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8, and 9 wherein A total of 6567 candidates will appear for the Main exam. Candidates can download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsconline.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 will appear on the screen. Download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021

MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 6 papers. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are language papers. Paper 3, 4, 5, and 6 are General Studies. Paper 1 has descriptive questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/4 for each incorrect answer. In every MPSC mains exam paper, the qualifying marks for General category candidates are 45 marks and for reserved category candidates it is 40 marks.