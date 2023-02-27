MPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

MPSC Recruitment: Maharashtra Public Service Commission is going to release the application form for the MPSC Group A and B Recruitment . Candidates can apply online from the official website of MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

As many as 673 vacancies have been announced under MPSC Group A & B Recruitment 2023 for different posts such as General Administration Department, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Water Resources, Soil and Water Conservation, Public Works Department, Food and Civil Department and Department of Medical Education and Medicines.

The application process will start from 2nd March 2023 and the last date to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2023 is 22nd March 2023. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for MPSC Recruitment 2023 is over.

MPSC Recruitment Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates aged between 18 to 32 years are eligible to apply for the MPSC Group A and Group B recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to Unreserved categories have to pay Rs 394/- as the registration fee, the candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 294/- as the application fee and that for the EXSM Category candidates is Rs 44/-.

MPSC 2023 Education Qualification

The Educational Qualification for MPSC 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates applying for the MPSC Recruitment 2023 must possess a Graduate or B.Com/CA/MBA or Engineering Degree. However, candidates can get the detailed information regarding MPSC 2023 Educational Qualification from the official notification given below.

MPSC Exam Date 2023

The MPSC Preliminary Examination is supposed to be conducted between 4th September 2023 to 28th September 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website for detailed information regarding MPSC Exam Date 2023.

MPSC 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on MPSC Recruitment Interview.

Here is the direct link to download the MPSC Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section as Online Facilities at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘Online Application System’. A list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them will appear in the new page.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2023 which will be available from 2nd March 2023

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

