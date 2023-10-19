MPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 214 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for the 214 Assistant Professor posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other update here.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for the 214 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. These positions are available under the Director of Physical Education, Maharashtra Education Services across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 9, 2023.

The registration process for the MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on October 20, 2023 through the official website.

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online application process for these posts will commence from October 20, 2023 and the last date for submission of application is November 9, 2023.



MPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor 214

MPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SET:

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay level

Pay Level 10, Rs. 57,700/-Rs.1,82, 400



