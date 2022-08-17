MPSC SI Admit Card 2021 (Out) @mpsc.gov.in, Download Sub Inspector State Excise Hall Ticket

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Sub Inspector, State Excise on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Check download link here

MPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Sub Inspector, State Excise on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Sub Inspector, State Excise round can download MPSC SI Admit Card 2021 by visiting the MPSC Online Website i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

You can download the MPSC SI Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPSC SI Admit Card 2021





MPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Notice





As per the short notice released, the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Sub Inspector, State Excise is scheduled on 20 August 2022. The Admission Certificate for the above exam is available on the official website.

In a bid to download the MPSC SI Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and Password on the official website. You can download the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Sub Inspector, State Excise from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPSC SI Admit Card 2021