MPSC State Service Exam 2020 and Subordinate Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Official PDF @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Exam 2020 and Subordinate Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed the prelims exam date of two major exams of the state i.e. MPSC State Service Exam 2020 and MPSC Subordinate Service Exam 2020. As a preventative measure against CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), the commission has decide to postponed the exams.

The commission will announce MPSC State Service and MPSC Subordinate Service 2020 in due course of time on its official website. Earlier, MPSC State Service Prelims Exam was scheduled 05 April while MPSC Subordinate Exam was supposed to be held on 03 May 2020.

MPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of State Service Posts including Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department , Class Officer, Deputy Superintendent, Land Record, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee, Naib Tehsildar and Other Posts from 28 February to 19 March..

The commission had published the notification to fill 806 vacancies such as Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Group B, Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Group-B and State Tax Inspector (STI) Group-B under Subordinate Service Exam 2020. MPSC Subordinate Service applications were invited from 28 April 2020. The last date for online application is 19 March 2020.

Candidates can who will clear prelims exam will appear for MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 and MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on MPSC Official Website www.mpsc.gov.in for exam updates

MPSC State Service and Subordinate Exam Postponed Notification PDF