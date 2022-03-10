MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 Out @mpsc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link Here

MPSC has released the Answer Key for the State Service Mains Exam on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has Answer Key for the State Service Mains Exam on its official website. Commission has conducted the State Service Mains Exam on 06 December 2022. All those candidates appeared in the State Service Mains Exam download the Final Answer Key available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

You can download the MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section on the home page. Click on the notification that reads ‘Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 - Final Answer Key - GS Paper IV’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022. Download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had conducted the State Services Main Examination 2020 against Advt No 60/2021 on 06 December 2021. Now commission has uploaded the final Answer Key for the same for GS Paper IV on its official website.



All those candidates appeared in the mains exam can download the MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.