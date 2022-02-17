MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022 Released: Prelims Exam on 26 Feb

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2021 mpsc.gov.in. Those applicants who are appearing in Maharashtra Subordinate Service Exam, on 26 February 2022, can download MPSC Admit Card from the official website - mpsconline.gov.in.
We have provided MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Link for the reference of the candidates below:
MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Download Link
MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Notice Link
MPSC Subordinate Service Exam Pattern 2022
- Total Number of Questions -100
- Total Marks - 100
- Subject - General Knowledge
- Language - English and Marathi
How to Download MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of MPSC Online - https://mpsconline.gov.in/
- Click on ‘Admission Certificate’
- Provide your details
- Download MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Admit Card
Those candidates who qualify in the MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam 2021-22 will be called for the mains exam.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2021 for filling up a total of 666 vacancies for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc under Group B.