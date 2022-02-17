MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022 Released: Prelims Exam on 26 Feb

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsconline.gov.in. Check Exam Prelims Exam Date.

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2021 mpsc.gov.in. Those applicants who are appearing in Maharashtra Subordinate Service Exam, on 26 February 2022, can download MPSC Admit Card from the official website - mpsconline.gov.in.

We have provided MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Link for the reference of the candidates below:

MPSC Subordinate Service Exam Pattern 2022

Total Number of Questions -100

Total Marks - 100

Subject - General Knowledge

Language - English and Marathi

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - https://mpsconline.gov.in/ Click on ‘Admission Certificate’ Provide your details Download MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Admit Card

Those candidates who qualify in the MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam 2021-22 will be called for the mains exam.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2021 for filling up a total of 666 vacancies for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc under Group B.