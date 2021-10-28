MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2021 Date Announced @mpsc.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here
MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2021 Date has been announced by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.
MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2020. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can now download the mains exam schedule through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.
According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2020 from 21 January 2022, PSI Exam on 29 January, ASO Exam on 4 February 2022 and STI Exam on 12 February 2022 at various exam centres. The candidates can check the paper wise schedule in the provided hyperlink below.
The commission had conducted the prelims exam on September 4, 2021. The answer key was released on September 4 and the last date to raise objections was till September 14, 2021.
A total of 806 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 650 vacancies are for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) – Group B, 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- Group-B and 89 vacancies for State Tax Inspector (STI)- Group-B. The candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website or by clicking on the provided hyperlink below.
How can I Check MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2021 Complete Schedule?
When was MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Answer Keys Released?
When was MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 conducted?
What is the admit card release date for MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2021?
When will MPSC Subordinate Services 2021 Exam be Conducted?
