Mr S. Vaitheeswaran appointed Chairperson of Manipal University Jaipur

Mr S. Vaitheeswaran has been appointed as the Chairperson of Manipal University Jaipur. He has taken over the charge from Dr. K. Ramnarayan. The newly appointed Chairperson was given a warm welcome by the Manipal family in presence of Group President, HR & Academia, MEMG, Mr Nishith Mohanty, President, MUJ, Prof. GK Prabhu, Pro-President Prof. NN Sharma, Registrar Prof. Nitu Bhatnagar, Deans, Directors and faculty members.

On this momentous occasion, Mr. S. Vaitheeswaran mentioned that Manipal University Jaipur has achieved golden success in its first decade. This was the version-1 of success, now the university will work in version-2 in which it will also embrace Digital Technology to cater to both campus and Online students and ensure high Quality content leading to excellent Learning Outcomes. He further added that it will be our endeavor to strengthen the industry and academia interface. On this occasion, President, Manipal University Jaipur, Prof. GK Prabhu told that in the past one decade, the University has received many accolades and have excelled in the field of education, sports, and placements. To mark this, the University is celebrating its decennial year. He further added that in the coming years, University is going to set many records under the guidance of Mr. Vaitheeswaran. Earlier, Pro-President Prof. NN Sharma welcomed the newly appointed Chairperson to the Manipal University Jaipur family.

Mr. S. Vaitheeswaran has over 40 years of work experience at the leadership level in the major corporate, education, health, and health insurance related sectors of the country. Currently he is also serving as Vice Chairman & MD, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG).

