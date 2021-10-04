MSCWB Recruitment 2021 for AE, Surveyor, Draftsman and other posts, Apply Online @mscwb.org

MSCWB Recruitment 2021 Notification out at mscwb.org for Assistant Engineer, Surveyor, Draftsman and others. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MSCWB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Surveyor, Draftsman, Work Assistant, Lower Division and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.i.e.mscwb.org. The last date of application and generation of challan is 4 November 2021 and the application fee along with processing charges must be deposited to be Bank by 6 November 2021 and the process of submission of application must be completed by 8 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date of online application submission: 4 November 2021

MSCWB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer - 01 Post

Sub Assistant Engineer - 01 Post

Surveyor - 01 Post

Draftsman - 01 Post

Work Assistant - 01 Post

Lower Division Clerk-2 Posts

Assistant Town Planner - 01 Post

MSCWBRecruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer - Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Sub Assistant Engineer - Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Surveyor - Higher Secondary or its equivalent with Certificate in Survey or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Draftsman - Higher Secondary or its equivalent with Diploma in Architecture or Civil Draftsmanship from a recognized University.

Work Assistant - Madhyamik or its equivalent with knowledge of computer applications and ability of typing on computer @20 words per minutes in English.

Lower Division Clerk-Madhyamik or its equivalent with a certificate course or computer applications.

Assistant Town Planner - Post Graduate Degree in Town Planning or City Planning or Urban Planning or Housing Planning or Country Planning or Rural Planning or Infrastructure Planning or Regional Planning or Transport Planning or Enviornmmental Planning from a recognized University or Institute recognized by the AICTE with 1 year of experience in the field of Urban or Regional Planning in the Central Government or State Govt. Or Union Territories or Universities.

MSCWB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Assistant Engineer, Sub Assistant Engineer - 18 to 36 years

Surveyor - 18 to 39 years

Draftsman - 18 to 39 years

Work Assistant -18 to 40 years

Lower Division Clerk-18 to 40 years

Assistant Town Planner - 18 to 36 years

Download MSCWB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MSCWB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MSCWB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee