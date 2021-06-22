MUC Bank Recruitment 2021 for 50 Clerical Trainee Posts, Apply Online @mucbank.com

Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Limited (MUC Bank) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerical Trainee. Interested and eligible persons can apply for Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021 through official website (mucbank.com) on or before 10 July 2021.

MUC Bank Notification Download

MUC Bank Registration Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 10 July 2021

MUC Bank Vacancy Details

Clerical Trainee - 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MUC Clerical Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

M.Com or M.Sc or MCA or MBA with minimum 50% of marks to apply for this recruitment. For more details about qualification check official notification.

MUC Clerical Trainee Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Apply for MUC Clerical Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on mucbank.com/mucbr/rec_registration on or before 10 July 2021. The candidates are also required to send the hard copy of the online application should send to The Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Urban Corporate Building, Highway, Mehsana- 384002 latest by 20 July 2021.