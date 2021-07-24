Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 for Junior Engineer & Deputy Engineer Posts, Apply Now @mmrcl.com

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at mmrcl.com for Junior Engineer and Deputy Engineer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer and Deputy Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2021

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Engineer (PST) - 2 Posts

Deputy Engineer (E&M)- 5 Posts

Engineer- II (PST) - 2 Posts

Engineer- II (E&M)- 10 Posts

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Engineer (PST) - Full-time Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute/university/college.

Deputy Engineer (E&M)- Full-time Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute/university/college.

Engineer- II (PST) - Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized institute/ university/ college.

Engineer- II (E&M)- Degree/ Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute/university/college.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary

Deputy Engineer (PST) -Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)

Deputy Engineer (E&M)- Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)

Engineer- II (PST), Jr. Engineer- II (E&M)- Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (W6)

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for a Personal Interview. MMRCL reserves the right to shortlist the Candidates for Personal Interviews. The Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.

Download Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 21 to 31 August 2021. In order to avoid a last-minute rush, the candidates are advised to apply early enough. MMRCL will not be responsible for network problems or any other problem of this nature & non-submission of online applications during the last days due to heavy rush etc.