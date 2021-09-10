Mumbai Municipal Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager and Other Posts, Apply @municipalbankmumbai.com

Mumbai Muncipal Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: The Municipal Co-op Bank, Mumbai is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager (Chief Risk Officer) , Assistant General Manager (Chief Risk Officer), Sr. Manager (Internal Auditor) and Assistant Manager (Internal Auditor) on its website - municipalbankmumbai.com. The last date for submitting applications on is 30 September 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for submitting Online Application - 30 September 2021

Mumbai Muncipal Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager Assistant General Manager (Chief Risk Officer) - 1 Post Assistant General Manager (Chief Risk Officer) - 1 Post Assistant General Manager (Internal Auditor) - 1 Post Sr. Manager (Internal Auditor) - 1 Post Assistant Manager (Internal Auditor) - 1 Post

Mumbai Muncipal Cooperative Bank Eligibility Criteria for AM and Other Posts



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Dy. General Manager - Post Graduate in Commerce or Economics of a recognized university, MBA (Finance full time) or C.A./I.C.W.A./C.S.Candidate with Post Graduate in Commerce/Economics or M.B.A. (Finance – Full time) from recognized University must have passed C.A.I.I.B. qualification. C.A.I.I.B. qualification is not compulsory for candidate with qualification of C.A./I.C.W.A./C.S.Preference will be given to the candidate passed LL.B. of recognized university. Candidate with Post Graduate in Commerce/Economics or M.B.A. (Finance – Full time) from recognized University must acquire qualification of G.D.C.A./H.D.C./D.C.B.M./D.C.B./ D.C.M. within a period of 2 years from the date of joining the service of the bank. This condition is relaxed for candidate with qualification of C.A./I.C.W.A./C.S.Minimum of 5/3 years of experience. Assistant General Manager (Chief Risk Officer) - Post Graduate in Commerce or Economics from recognized university or MBA (Finance full time) or C.A./I.C.W.A./C.S. Preference will be given to candidates having qualification of C.A.I.I.B.OR L.L.B. OR Risk Management Certification OR Diploma / Degree from recognized university in Management OR Diploma / Degree from recognized university / institute in Information Technology (Computer). The selected candidate must acquire G.D.C. & A / H.D.C. / D.C.B.M. / D.C.B. / D.C.M. within a period of 2 years from the date of joining the service of the bank. Minimum 2years experience in the areas of risk management as Manager or above post in Co-operative Bank / Nationalised Bank / Private Bank Assistant General Manager (Internal Auditor) - Post graduate in Commerce/ Economics from recognized University or M.B.A. (Finance – Full time) or C.A./I.C.W.A./C.S. (2) Preference will be given to candidates having qualification of C.A.I.I.B. OR L.L.B. OR Diploma/Degree from recognized University in Management OR Diploma/Degree from recognized University/Institute in Information Technology (Computer). Selected candidate must acquire G.D.C. & A./H.D.C./D.C.B.M./ D.C.B./D.C.M. within a period of 2 years from the date of joining the services of the Bank. A candidate should have minimum 3 years experience in an Internal Audit Department or designated in the post of and working at Senior Manager or Asstt.General Manager or equivalent post in Bank Sr. Manager (Internal Auditor) - Graduate in Commerce of a recognized university with Advance Accountancy & Auditing or Banking. Selected candidate must acquire G.D.C & A / H.D.C / D.C.B.M. / D.C.B. / D.C.M. within a period of 2 years from the date of joining the services of the Bank.Minimum 2 years experience as an Internal Auditor in Nationalised Bank or Private or Co-operative Bank in officer cadre. Assistant Manager (Internal Auditor) - Degree from recognized University (As per list attached. Candidate with degree from recognized university if gets selected then he/she has to acquire G.D.C. & A / H.D.C. / D.C.B.M. / D.C.B. / D.C.M. qualification within a period of 2 years from the date of joining the services of the Bank. Minimum 1 year experience as Executive Assistant(Clerk)or equivalent post in internal audit department in Co-operative bank/Nationalized Bank/Private Bank

How to Apply Municipal Cooperative Bank Mumbai Recruitment 2021

Candidate should apply by fill up the details online by visiting the Bank's website www.municipalbankmumbai.com and submit downloaded duly signed PDF application alongwith demand draft in favour of "The Municipal Co.operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai" towards non refundable fee and also attach all relevant self attested documents i.e. Caste certificate (if applicable), education qualification, work experience, latest salary slip, etc. should reach by post to Post Box No.1027,General post office, Mumbai - 400001 on or before 30 September 2021.

The name of the post applied should be superscribed on the envelope.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-