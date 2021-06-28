NABARD NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for 86 Consultant Posts Across India, Apply @nabcons.com

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Level Consultants, Middle level Consultants and Enumerators on nabcons.com. Check Details Here

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Notification: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned Company of NABARD and a leading consultancy organization in the field of agriculture and rural development, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Level Consultants, Middle level Consultants and Enumerators as Project Based Contract Staff for handling ‘‘Tribal Development Projects” at 24 Regional Offices and Head Office, Mumbai. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NABARD Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 July 2021 on nabcons.com.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 10 July 2021

NABCONS Vacancy Details

Place of Posting Senior and Middle Level Consultant Enumerators Andhra Pradesh 1 2 ArunachalPradesh 0 1 Assam 1 3 Bihar 1 4 Chhattisgarh 1 3 Gujarat 1 4 Himachal Pradesh 1 2 Jharkhand 1 5 Karnataka 1 2 Kerala 1 2 Madhya Pradesh 1 3 Maharashtra 1 4 Manipur 1 1 Meghalaya 1 1 Mizoram 1 1 Nagaland 1 1 Odisha 1 4 Rajasthan 1 4 Sikkim 0 1 Tamil Nadu 1 3 Telangana 1 2 Uttar Pradesh 1 4 Uttarakhand 0 1 West Bengal 1 5 Head Office Mumbai* 2 0 Total 23 63

NABCONS Salary:

Senior Level Consultant - Rs.51,000 - 60,000/- PM Middle Level Consultant - Rs.41,000 - 50,000/- PM Enumerator - Rs. 20,000 - 25,000/- PM

Eligibility Criteria for NABCONS Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant - Graduate/Post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only.2-4 years’ experience in Natural Resource Management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies. Middle Level Consultant - Graduate/Post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only.1-4 years’ experience in Natural Resource Management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies. Enumerator - Graduate from any Recognized University. 1-2 years’ experience in Natural Resource Management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.

NABCONS Consultant Age Limit:

Senior Level Consultant - Minimum 24 years and Maximum 65 years Middle Level Consultant - Minimum 24 years and Maximum 65 years Enumerator Minimum - 24 years and Maximum 45 years

How to Apply for NABCONS Consultant Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates may apply online in the prescribed format within 15 days from 26 June 2021 to 10 July 2021 by clicking on the following links:

NABCONS Sr Level Consultant Application Link

NABCONS Middle Level Consultant Application Link

NABCONS Sr Level Consultant Application Link

NABCONS Notification Download

NABCONS Recruitment Notification PDF