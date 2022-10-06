NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date 2022 (Released)at nabard.org, Download Latest Update

NABARD has released the mains exam date for the post of Grade A (RDBS) Officers on its official website-nabard.org. Download PDF here.

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the mains exam date for the post of Grade A (RDBS) Officers on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Grade A (RDBS) Officers Mains Exam round can download the Assistant Manager Mains Exam schedule notice from the official website of NABARD-nabard.org.

However you can download the NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Exam Date 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Exam Date 2022





According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) Assistant Manager will be conducted on 29th October 2022.

Short notification further says, "It is notified for information of all candidates that the Online Main Examination for the captioned post will be held on 29 October 2022."

Candidates who have qualified for the post of Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) against Advertisement No 2/Grade A/2022-23 can download the NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Exam Date 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date 2022