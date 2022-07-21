NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Prelims Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude and Decision Making

NABARD has announced recruitment for 170 Grade A vacancies in the RDBS/Rajbhasha/Protocol & Security Service. Check detailed syllabus & exam pattern for Grade A RDBS/Rajbhasha posts.

NABARD Grade A Preparation Strategy Quant and Decision Making: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates can apply online for NABARD Grade A posts till 7th August 2022. The NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date 2022 for the post of RDBS/ Rajbhasha is yet to be announced.

In this article, we have shared the NABARD Grade A Prelims Preparation Strategy for Reasoning and English Language for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service).

About NABARD

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates NABARD Grade A Notification 2022 12th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 18th July 2022 Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A 7th August 2022 NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service) will appear for the Preliminary and Mains exam. Candidates who are successful in both prelims and mains will appear for the Interview.

Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam

The Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature. The Qualifying Section in the prelims will include test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making. The Merit Section in the Prelims exam will include General Awareness, Economic & Social Issues (with focus on Rural India), Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India.

S r. No. Name of the Test No. of Qs. Max Marks Version Time 1 Test of Reasoning 20 20 Bilingual – Hindi and English except test of English language Composite time of 120 Minutes for all the tests together 2 English Language 30 30 3 Computer Knowledge 20 20 4 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 5 Decision Making 10 10 6 General Awareness 20 20 7 Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India) 40 40 8 Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India 40 40 Total 200 200 120 Minutes

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Percentage, Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio & Proportion, Simplification, Simple & Compound Interest, Time & Work, Pipes & Cistern, Number Series, Time, Speed & Distance, Trains & Boats, Mixture, Average, Ages, Partnership, Area & Volume, Probability, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Number System.

Always begin with easy topics & questions. It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

Data Interpretation: Questions would mostly be based on a pie chart, bar diagram, tabular chart, line graphs, missing data caselets. Multiplication tables and speedy calculations will be key to solving DI questions. One can expect 10 to 15 DI questions.

Arithmetic: Prepare all chapters in the Arithmetic such as Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability. One can expect 10 to 15 Arithmetic questions.

Simplification & Approximation: Questions would be based on the BODMAS rule, decimals, percentages, approximation, etc. These require quick calculations, hence candidates should practice the basic rules of simplification, BODMAS rule, converting decimal numbers to the nearest number. One can expect 5 to 7 Simplification & Approximation questions.

Quadratic Equations: Questions are usually based on comparing values of x and y when two equations are given. Practicing linear equations, squares equations, cases such as squares & square root case, cubes case, square & cube case, and table method to solve quadratic equations is crucial. One can expect 4 to 5 quadratic equation questions.

How to Prepare for Decision Making in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Basics of Decision Making, Types of Decision Making, Decision-Making Models, Decision-Making Approaches, Factors affecting Decision Making, Types of Problems Decision Making

Decision Making in the NABARD Grade A Prelims has been introduced recently. Candidates can expect questions that include situation-based question, case studies, interpreting information, recognising assumptions, etc. While attempting questions in Decision Making, one should read the question carefully. Write down essential information in tabular or bullets. Start with the elimination process so you can easily connect the dots to reach at the right answer. Take up any of thee best books for Decision Making in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022 such as Decision Making & Problem Solving and Interpersonal Skills by Farhan Rehman and Comprehension, Decision Making & Problem Solving by Disha Experts.

