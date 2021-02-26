NABARD Grade A Cut Off 2021 Out: Check Assistant Manager Category-wise Marks for Prelims and Mains @nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Cut Off Marks 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has uploaded the cut-off marks of Prelims Exam and Mains Exam along with wait cut-off for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A). Candidates can download NABARD Cut Off from the official website - nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Cut Off Link are given below. The candidates can download NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut-Off and NABARD Grade A Mains Cut-Off through the links:

How to Download NABARD Grade A Cut-Off:

1. Go to official website of NABARD - nabard.org
2. Click on the link - 'RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT MANAGER (RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL) IN GRADE A', given under 'WHAT'S NEW' Section of the homepage
3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Select-Wait Cut off table' OR 'Prelim Cut off table' OR 'Main Cut off table'
4. Download NABARD Grade A Cut Off PDF
5. Take a print out

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 14 February 2020 to 25 February 2020. at various exam centres and the result for the same was released on 24 March 2020.

Shortlisted candidates were appeared in NABARD Mains Exam on 24 September 2020. Those who qualifed in the mains exam particpated in interviews.

NABAR Final Result was declared on 09 February 2021. A total of 150 vacancies are available for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Legal).