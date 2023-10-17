NABARD Grade A Expected Cut Off 2023: Check Prelims Category-wise Cutoff Marks

NABARD Grade A Expected Cut Off 2023: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will release the NABARD Grade A prelims cutoff in a PDF after the preliminary exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to pass in the prelims exam.

NABARD Grade A Expected Cut Off 2023: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will release the cut off marks along with the scorecard. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam must clear the NABARD Grade A prelims cut-off marks to be shortlisted for the mains exam and then the interview round. The NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks are the minimum scores required to pass the exam.

Cut off varies as per the category of the candidate and the cut off depends on various factors such as number of candidates attempted the paper, number of vacancies and difficulty level of examination. In this article candidates can check the detailed information about the expected cut off as well as previous year cut off.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut Off 2023

The commission will release the NABARD Grade A prelims category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the mains exam. Candidates who score more than the NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks will be featured on the merit list. The NABARD Grade A cut off marks of the preliminary exam will be uploaded soon. Also, candidates must check the previous year's NABARD Grade A cut off marks to understand the variation in the cutoff trends, competition level, and so on.

Expected NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut Off Marks

Here, NABARD Grade A prelims expected cut off marks prepared based on the feedback of the test-takers, difficulty level of the exam, and past year cut-off marks. Have a look at the category-wise NABARD Grade A expected cut off marks for the preliminary exam shared below for ease of the aspirants.

NABARD Garde A Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise) Category NABARD Grade AExpected Cut Off 2023 GEN 39-43 SC 28-32 ST 26-30 OBC 35-39 EWS 30-34

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

The important highlights related to the NABARD Grade A exam is tabulated below

NABARD Grade A Cut Off 2023: Overview Organization National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development Exam name NABARD Grade A Exam 2023 Post Assistant Manager (Grade A) Category Cut Off Vacancy 150 Selection Process Phase I Phase II Interview Official Website nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

Numerous components play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the NABARD Grade A prelims exam. The list of factors influencing the NABARD Grade A cut off marks is shared below:

Number of Test-Takers: The total number of applicants appearing in the prelims exam influences the NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks. A high number of applicants will increase the competition and the cut-off marks.

Availability of vacancies : The number of vacancies is an important component affecting the NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks. If the NABARD Grade A vacancies are fewer, cut-off marks will be high and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of the prelims exam is a major deciding factors of the NABARD Grade A cut off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates influences the NABARD Grade A cut-off marks. If a high number of aspirants perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official NABARD Grade A cut off pdf along with the result. Candidates aspiring for next year’s exam must download the NABARD Grade A Prelims cut-off marks to check the fluctuation in cut off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the NABARD Grade A prelims cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NABARD.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “NABARD Grade A cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should analyze the NABARD Grade A prelim's previous year’s cut-off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends over the last few years and understand the competition level in a clear and defined manner.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Cut Off 2022

Here are the category-wise NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Here are the category-wise NABARD Grade A prelims cut off marks 2022 tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.

NABARD Grade A Cut Off 2022: Phase I Discipline SC ST OBC EWS UR Fisheries 16.5 22.75 General 33.25 30.75 37.75 29.25 41.75 Forestry 19.25 27.75 Agriculture Engineering 17.75 10 27.25 32.25 Land Development – Soil Science 28 30.5 39.5 Plantation/Horticulture 16 36.75 Civil Engineering 13.25 17 Environmental Engg/Science 9 11.5 21 Finance 9.25 8.5 14.75 Computer/IT 7.25 8 14.5 Development Management 16.5 19 AM (Rajbjasha) 16 16 10.75 16

