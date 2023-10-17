NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2023: Check Date, Direct Link to Download Merit List on nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Result 2023 Date: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Prelims Result 2023 can be declared in the second week of November. The result will be declared on the official website of the NABARD. Candidates who qualify for the NABARD Grade A Exam 2023 will be called for the main examinations. We will provide the direct link to the NABARD Grade A Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The NABARD Grade A was conducted on October 3, 2023, for 150 vacancies.
NABARD Grade A Result 2023
After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –
How to download NABARD Grade A Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
- Go to the official website of Nabard - nabard.org
- Click on the notice published on the homepage
- Click on the NABARD Grade A Prelims Results 2023
- Now login with your registration number and password
- Click on the login button
- The result will open on the screen
- Check all the details
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on NABARD Grade A Result
The details that are mentioned in the NABARD Grade A result are listed below
- Name of Candidate
- Father Name
- Category
- Marks scored in Each Subject
- Total Marks Scored
- Qualification Status
NABARD Grade A Expected Cut Off
The NABARD Grade A cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for NABARD Grade A as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
NABARD Garde A Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise)
Category
NABARD Grade AExpected Cut Off 2023
GEN
39-43
SC
28-32
ST
26-30
OBC
35-39
EWS
30-34
What After NABARD Grade A Prelims Result?
Once the NABARD releases the Grade A prelims result, it will release the admit card for the main examination. The candidates who will clear the prelims examination will be able to download the admit card for the NABARD Grade A Mains examination. NABARD will soon announce the dates for the main examination candidates are requested to regularly check the website for the main exam date.
