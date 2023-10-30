NABARD Grade A Result 2023: Check Mains Exam Date Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for the NABARD Grade A Posts. The notice indicates that the main exam for these positions will take place on November 19, 2023. Consequently, the results of the preliminary exam are anticipated to be announced shortly. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam was conducted on October 3.

The results are expected to be published in the first week of November 2023. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The result will be presented in the form of a PDF file, which will include the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in each section, and overall marks. Candidates who took the exam will be able to access their results by visiting the official NABARD website.

nabard.org Grade A Result Overview

Exam Body

National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

Exam Name

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2023

Vacancies

150

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date 2023

16th October 2023

NABARD Grade A Prelims Result Date 2023

Soon

NABARD Grade A Prelims Mains Exam Date

 

19th November 2023

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains & Interview

Official Website

www.nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Prelims Cutoff

Category

NABARD Grade AExpected Cut Off 2023

GEN

40-43

OBC

36-39

EWS

30-34

ST

25-30

The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the mains exam and the interview round.

 

 

