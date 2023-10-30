NABARD Grade A Result 2023: Check Mains Exam Date Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for the NABARD Grade A Posts. The notice indicates that the main exam for these positions will take place on November 19, 2023. Consequently, the results of the preliminary exam are anticipated to be announced shortly. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam was conducted on October 3.

NABARD Grade A Result 2023

The results are expected to be published in the first week of November 2023. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The result will be presented in the form of a PDF file, which will include the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in each section, and overall marks. Candidates who took the exam will be able to access their results by visiting the official NABARD website.

nabard.org Grade A Result Overview

Exam Body National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Exam Name NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2023 Vacancies 150 NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date 2023 16th October 2023 NABARD Grade A Prelims Result Date 2023 Soon NABARD Grade A Prelims Mains Exam Date 19th November 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains & Interview Official Website www.nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Prelims Cutoff

Category NABARD Grade AExpected Cut Off 2023 GEN 40-43 OBC 36-39 EWS 30-34 ST 25-30

The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the mains exam and the interview round.