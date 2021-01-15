NALCO Recruitment 2021 for Executive and CS Posts, Download Notification for Grade 3 and 4 Posts @nalcoindia.com

NALCO Recruitment 2021: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications for the post of Company Secretary, Executive. Eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 02 February 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 02 February 2021

NALCO Vacancy Details

Company Secretary (Gr.III) - 1 Post

Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - 1 Post

Executive Gr.II (Finance) - 1 Post

Executive Gr.II (Projects) - 1 Post

Salary:

Company Secretary (Gr.III) - Rs. 60,500

Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - Rs. 72,600

Executive Gr.II (Finance) - Rs. 48,500

Executive Gr.II (Projects) - Rs. 48,500

Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Executive and CS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Company Secretary (Gr.III) - Graduate with membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI).Minimum of 4 years experience in handling secretarial and compliance matters of public limited company as per Companies Act.2013

Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - B.Tech/equivalent Degree with minimum 60% of marks/equivalent grade and Full time MBA/P.G Diploma (duration of 2 years) in Materials Mgt./Supply chain Mgt. Minimum of 7 years experience in handling purchase/contracts matters of Metallurgical plants

Executive Gr.II (Finance) - Bachelors Degree and Associated Member of ICWA/CA/CMA with 55% of marks/ equivalent grade. 2 years experience in Finance &Accounts in reputed organisations/Companies

Executive Gr.II (Projects) - BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 60% marks/ equivalent grade. 2 years experience in planning/projects activities

Age Limit:

Company Secretary (Gr.III) - 35 years

Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - 40 years

Executive Gr.II (Finance) - 30 years

Executive Gr.II (Projects) - 30 years

How to Apply for NALCO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format to DGM (HR)-Nellore Plant, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PO. Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad - 500058. Telangana on or before 02 February 2021 05:00 PM.

NALCO Recruitment Notification PDF