NALCO Recruitment 2021 for Executive and CS Posts, Download Notification for Grade 3 and 4 Posts @nalcoindia.com
NALCO Recruitment 2021: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications for the post of Company Secretary, Executive. Eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 02 February 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 02 February 2021
NALCO Vacancy Details
- Company Secretary (Gr.III) - 1 Post
- Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - 1 Post
- Executive Gr.II (Finance) - 1 Post
- Executive Gr.II (Projects) - 1 Post
Salary:
- Company Secretary (Gr.III) - Rs. 60,500
- Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - Rs. 72,600
- Executive Gr.II (Finance) - Rs. 48,500
- Executive Gr.II (Projects) - Rs. 48,500
Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Executive and CS Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Company Secretary (Gr.III) - Graduate with membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI).Minimum of 4 years experience in handling secretarial and compliance matters of public limited company as per Companies Act.2013
- Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - B.Tech/equivalent Degree with minimum 60% of marks/equivalent grade and Full time MBA/P.G Diploma (duration of 2 years) in Materials Mgt./Supply chain Mgt. Minimum of 7 years experience in handling purchase/contracts matters of Metallurgical plants
- Executive Gr.II (Finance) - Bachelors Degree and Associated Member of ICWA/CA/CMA with 55% of marks/ equivalent grade. 2 years experience in Finance &Accounts in reputed organisations/Companies
- Executive Gr.II (Projects) - BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 60% marks/ equivalent grade. 2 years experience in planning/projects activities
Age Limit:
- Company Secretary (Gr.III) - 35 years
- Executive Gr.IV (Purchase) - 40 years
- Executive Gr.II (Finance) - 30 years
- Executive Gr.II (Projects) - 30 years
How to Apply for NALCO Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format to DGM (HR)-Nellore Plant, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PO. Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad - 500058. Telangana on or before 02 February 2021 05:00 PM.