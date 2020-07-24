Study at Home
Search

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 811 ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of invited applications for the post of Physician, ANM, Multi-Skill Health Worker and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Jul 24, 2020 14:30 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of invited applications for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Radiologists, Medical Officer, Psychiatrist, Microbiologist, Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician, Compounder, Radiographer, Dietician, Counselor, ANM, & Multi-Skill Health Worker. The eligible candidates can attend the interview on 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020.

Important Date

Date of Interview: 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020

Nashik Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 811

  • Physician - 10
  • Anesthetist - 10
  • Radiologists - 05
  • Medical Officer (MBBS) - 50
  • Psychiatrist - 02
  • Microbiologist - 02
  • Medical Officer (BAMS) - 100
  • Staff Nurse - 250
  • Laboratory Technician - 25
  • Compounder - 65
  • Radiographer - 10
  • Dietician - 02
  • Counselor  - 30
  • ANM - 150
  • Multi-Skill Health Worker - 100

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Physician - MD Medicine Chest/SNB/FCPM
  • Anesthetist  - MS/DA
  • Radiologist - MD (Radiology)/DMRD/DMRI
  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Psychiatrist - MD/DNB (Psychiatric)/DPM
  • Microbiologist - MBBS, MD Micro
  • Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy/B.Pharma/M.Pharma
  • Radiographer - 12th with Diploma in Radiology
  • Dietician - B.Sc. (Food and Nutrition)
  • Counselor - MA/BA Clinical Psychology
  • Medical Officer - AYUSH BAMS (MUHS)
  • Staff Nurse- 12th with 3 years GNM Course
  • ANM - 10th, ANM Course
  • Laboratory Technician - B.Sc., DMLT/MLT
  • Multi Skill Health Worker - 12th passed

Age Limit:

43 Years

How to Apply for the Nashik Municipal Corporation ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?

Eligible candidates can attend the interview along with application in the prescribed format with necessary original documents on scheduled date and time.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF

FAQ

What is the selection process for Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment ?

The selection will be done on the basis of Interview,

What are the interview dates for Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the interview on 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020.

How many vacancies are there under Nashik Municipal Corporation ?

811

Related Categories

Related Stories