Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 811 ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of invited applications for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Radiologists, Medical Officer, Psychiatrist, Microbiologist, Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician, Compounder, Radiographer, Dietician, Counselor, ANM, & Multi-Skill Health Worker. The eligible candidates can attend the interview on 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020.

Important Date

Date of Interview: 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020

Nashik Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 811

Physician - 10

Anesthetist - 10

Radiologists - 05

Medical Officer (MBBS) - 50

Psychiatrist - 02

Microbiologist - 02

Medical Officer (BAMS) - 100

Staff Nurse - 250

Laboratory Technician - 25

Compounder - 65

Radiographer - 10

Dietician - 02

Counselor - 30

ANM - 150

Multi-Skill Health Worker - 100

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD Medicine Chest/SNB/FCPM

Anesthetist - MS/DA

Radiologist - MD (Radiology)/DMRD/DMRI

Medical Officer - MBBS

Psychiatrist - MD/DNB (Psychiatric)/DPM

Microbiologist - MBBS, MD Micro

Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy/B.Pharma/M.Pharma

Radiographer - 12th with Diploma in Radiology

Dietician - B.Sc. (Food and Nutrition)

Counselor - MA/BA Clinical Psychology

Medical Officer - AYUSH BAMS (MUHS)

Staff Nurse- 12th with 3 years GNM Course

ANM - 10th, ANM Course

Laboratory Technician - B.Sc., DMLT/MLT

Multi Skill Health Worker - 12th passed

Age Limit:

43 Years

How to Apply for the Nashik Municipal Corporation ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?

Eligible candidates can attend the interview along with application in the prescribed format with necessary original documents on scheduled date and time.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF