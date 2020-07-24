Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 811 ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Nashik Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of invited applications for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Radiologists, Medical Officer, Psychiatrist, Microbiologist, Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician, Compounder, Radiographer, Dietician, Counselor, ANM, & Multi-Skill Health Worker. The eligible candidates can attend the interview on 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020.
Important Date
Date of Interview: 22, 23, 28 and 29 July 2020
Nashik Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 811
- Physician - 10
- Anesthetist - 10
- Radiologists - 05
- Medical Officer (MBBS) - 50
- Psychiatrist - 02
- Microbiologist - 02
- Medical Officer (BAMS) - 100
- Staff Nurse - 250
- Laboratory Technician - 25
- Compounder - 65
- Radiographer - 10
- Dietician - 02
- Counselor - 30
- ANM - 150
- Multi-Skill Health Worker - 100
Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Physician - MD Medicine Chest/SNB/FCPM
- Anesthetist - MS/DA
- Radiologist - MD (Radiology)/DMRD/DMRI
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Psychiatrist - MD/DNB (Psychiatric)/DPM
- Microbiologist - MBBS, MD Micro
- Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy/B.Pharma/M.Pharma
- Radiographer - 12th with Diploma in Radiology
- Dietician - B.Sc. (Food and Nutrition)
- Counselor - MA/BA Clinical Psychology
- Medical Officer - AYUSH BAMS (MUHS)
- Staff Nurse- 12th with 3 years GNM Course
- ANM - 10th, ANM Course
- Laboratory Technician - B.Sc., DMLT/MLT
- Multi Skill Health Worker - 12th passed
Age Limit:
43 Years
How to Apply for the Nashik Municipal Corporation ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?
Eligible candidates can attend the interview along with application in the prescribed format with necessary original documents on scheduled date and time.