National Jute Board Young Professional Recruitment 2023: Salary Rs.60,000, Check Eligibility

NJB has invited online applications for the Young Professional Posts on its official website. Check NJB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Jute Board, Ministry of Textiles Government of India has released notice for recruitment of Young Professional in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 07, 2023.



Under the National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 Notification recruitment drive, a total of 10 Young Professional vacancies will be filled under the department Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation (MP&SI) .



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 07, 2023



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Young Professional-10 (Total)

Discipline wise vacancy details

Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation (MP&SI) 04 Technical 02 Finance 02 Administration 02



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

For MP&SI – MBA in Marketing / MA or MSc in Economics or equivalent

For Technical – B. Tech / B.E in Jute-Tech / Textile Tech/ BSc (Ag) or equivalent

For Finance – MBA (Finance) / ICWA/ICA/M. Com or equivalent

For Administration – MBA (HR) / LLM or equivalent

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Below 35 years

National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Salary

Rs.60,000/- per month (consolidated).



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 PDF



National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format to the Secretary, National Jute Board, 3A & 3B, Park Plaza, 71, Park Street, Kolkata -700 016 on or before June 07, 2023. The softcopy of the application may also be sent to email ID : recruitment@njbindia.in.