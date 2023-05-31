National Jute Board Young Professional Recruitment 2023: Salary Rs.60,000, Check Eligibility

National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Jute Board, Ministry of Textiles Government of India has released notice for recruitment of Young Professional in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 07, 2023.
Under the National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 Notification recruitment drive, a total of 10 Young Professional vacancies will be filled under the department Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation (MP&SI) .
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: June 07, 2023
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Young Professional-10 (Total)
Discipline wise vacancy details
|Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation (MP&SI)
|04
|Technical
|02
|Finance
|02
|Administration
|02
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- For MP&SI – MBA in Marketing / MA or MSc in Economics or equivalent
- For Technical – B. Tech / B.E in Jute-Tech / Textile Tech/ BSc (Ag) or equivalent
- For Finance – MBA (Finance) / ICWA/ICA/M. Com or equivalent
- For Administration – MBA (HR) / LLM or equivalent
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Below 35 years
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: Salary
Rs.60,000/- per month (consolidated).
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 PDF
National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format to the Secretary, National Jute Board, 3A & 3B, Park Plaza, 71, Park Street, Kolkata -700 016 on or before June 07, 2023. The softcopy of the application may also be sent to email ID : recruitment@njbindia.in.