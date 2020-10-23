NBCC Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Marketing Executive Posts Across India: Download Application @nbccindia.com, Salary Rs. 42,500/- per month

NBCC Recruitment 2020: NBCC (India) Limited, a Government of India Navratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, has invited application for recruitment to the post of Marketing Executive on contract basis for a period of two years. Eligible candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format latest by 10 November 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Notification details

Advertisement No. - 03/2020

Important Date

Last Date of Submission of Application: 10 November 2020 (Tuesday) till 5.00 PM.

NBCC Delhi Vacancy Details

Marketing Executive – 15 Posts (Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Kochi, Alwar, Delhi NCR)

UR - 08

0BC - 03

SC - 2

ST - 1

EWS - 1

Salary

Rs. 42,500/- per month (The annual CTC shall be Rs 6.4 lakhs per annum approx.)

Eligibility Conditions for NBCC Delhi Marketing Executive Posts 2020

Educational Qualification:

Full time MBA/Two years Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Specialization in Marketing as major subject from Government recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks. SC, ST & PWD category candidates having a minimum of 55% aggregate marks shall also be eligible to apply.

Experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience in Leading Real Estate firms/ Brokerage Agency (who has carried out both Pre & Post Sales work for reputed Real Estate firms) in Real Estate Business Development/ Marketing / Customer Handling.

Age Limit:

35 Years

Selection Procedure for NBCC Delhi Marketing Executive

The Selection will be done by way of inviting applications first and shortlisting candidates on various criterion viz. their profile, age, educational qualification, experience etc. for Interview. Decision of NBCC will be final in this regard.

The applicants shortlisted as per the job requirement shall attend Interview through Video Conferencing on the desired date, the link for which shall be provided to the shortlisted candidates by email only.

How to Apply for NBCC Delhi Marketing Executive Recruitment 2020

Application should be filled up in prescribed Proforma only [IN HARD COPY] in BOLD letters either in English or in Hindi. Duly filled application in along with relevant documents should be sent to General Manager (HRM), NBCC (I) Limited, NBCC Bhawan, 2 nd Floor, Corporate Office, Near Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 on or before 10 November 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs.250/- ( No Fee for SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates - NBCC India Ltd.)

NBCC Marketing Executive Notification and Application Form PDF

