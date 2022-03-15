NBCC Recruitment 2022 Notification for 81 JE and DGM Posts Out @nbccindia.com, Apply Online before 14 April

NBCC is hiring 81 Engineers as Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy General Manager (DGM). Check Important Dates, educational qualifications, selection process, vacancy break-up, how to apply here.

NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC has released the detailed notification and activated the online application link for the recruitment of Engineers as Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) on its website (nbccindia.com). NBCC Online Application Link is available on 15 March 2022 under the head ‘Career with Human Resources and the candidates are required to submit the application on or before 14 April 2022 upto 5 PM.

A total of 81 vacancies shall be filled on regular basis through direct recruitment. Out of total vacancies, 60 are allotted for Junior Engineer (Civil), 20 for Jr Engineer (Electrical), and 1 for Dy General Manager. The age limit for NBCC JE Recruitment 2022 is 28 years while NBCC DGM Posts is 46 years.

Those who will be selected for NBCC JE Posts will be paid Rs. 27270 and for the posts, DGM will be paid Rs. 70000 to Rs. 200000.

Candidates can check educational qualification, selection process, vacancy break-up, how to apply below:

NBCC Notification Download

NBCC Online Application Link

NBCC Important Dates

Application Start Date -15 March 2022 at 10:00

Application End Date - 14 April 2022 UPTO 5 PM

NBCC Vacancy Details

JE Civil - 60 (UR-29, SC-09, ST-06, OBC (NCL)-08, EWS-08)

JE Electrical - 20 (UR-09, SC-03, OBC (NCL)-06, EWS-02)

DGM - 1 (ST)

NBCC JE Salary

Rs. 27270

NBCC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

JE Civil - Three years full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks

JE Electrical - Three years full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.

DGM - Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with 60 % aggregate marks with 9 years of experience.

NBCC Recruitment Selection Process

JE - Written Exam Only

DGM - Interview Only

How to Apply for NBCC JE Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the NBCC Website and go to the 'Career' Section Then click on 'Apply Now' given against 'RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL), JUNIOR ENGINEER (ELECTRICAL) & DGM (ENGG.) (CIVIL) ON REGULAR BASIS - ADVT. NO. 06/2022' Click on 'Register' Then 'login' and fill your application form

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (No Fee for SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates)