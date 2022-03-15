JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

NBCC Recruitment 2022 Notification for 81 JE and DGM Posts Out @nbccindia.com, Apply Online before 14 April

NBCC is hiring 81 Engineers as Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy General Manager (DGM). Check Important Dates, educational qualifications, selection process, vacancy break-up, how to apply here. 

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 11:52 IST
NBCC Recruitment 2022
NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC has released the detailed notification and activated the online application link for the recruitment of Engineers as Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) on its website (nbccindia.com). NBCC Online Application Link is available on 15 March 2022 under the head ‘Career with Human Resources and the candidates are required to submit the application on or before 14 April 2022 upto 5 PM.

A total of 81 vacancies shall be filled on regular basis through direct recruitment. Out of total vacancies, 60 are allotted for Junior Engineer (Civil), 20 for Jr Engineer (Electrical), and 1 for Dy General Manager. The age limit for NBCC JE Recruitment 2022 is 28 years while NBCC DGM Posts is 46 years.

Those who will be selected for NBCC JE Posts will be paid Rs. 27270 and for the posts, DGM will be paid Rs. 70000 to Rs. 200000.

Candidates can check educational qualification, selection process, vacancy break-up, how to apply below:

NBCC Notification Download

NBCC Online Application Link

NBCC Important Dates 

  • Application Start Date  -15 March 2022  at 10:00
  • Application End Date  - 14 April 2022 UPTO 5 PM

NBCC Vacancy Details

  • JE Civil - 60 (UR-29, SC-09, ST-06, OBC (NCL)-08, EWS-08)
  • JE Electrical - 20 (UR-09, SC-03, OBC (NCL)-06, EWS-02)
  • DGM - 1 (ST)

NBCC JE Salary 

Rs. 27270

NBCC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • JE Civil - Three years full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks
  • JE Electrical -  Three years full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.
  • DGM - Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with 60 % aggregate marks with 9 years of experience.

NBCC Recruitment Selection Process

  • JE - Written Exam Only
  • DGM - Interview Only

How to Apply for NBCC JE Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Visit the NBCC Website and go to the 'Career' Section
  2. Then click on 'Apply Now' given against 'RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL), JUNIOR ENGINEER (ELECTRICAL) & DGM (ENGG.) (CIVIL) ON REGULAR BASIS - ADVT. NO. 06/2022'
  3. Click on 'Register'
  4. Then 'login' and fill your application form

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (No Fee for SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates)

FAQ

How do I proceed further with filling up the application form after the instruction page?

You need to click on the check box at the bottom of the instructions page to proceed further for filling up the application form.

How I can login into the portal after registration?

You can login with the Email / Mobile number / Candidate User ID and Password set updated during the registration in the portal. Candidate User ID would have been shared in your registered email after completion of registration in the portal.

