NBE Admit Card 2020 Soon @natboard.edu.in: NBE Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant, Steno & Jr Accountant Exam on 31 August

NBE Admit Card 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is soon expected to release the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant, Steno & Jr Accountant. As per NBE Recruitment Notification, NBE Exam to be conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 31 August 2020. Hence, we NBE CBT Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official website natboard.edu.in.

The candidates who have applied for NBE Recruitment 2002 would be able to download admit from NBE website, once released.

NBE Login Link

As per the notice, “"Once the candidates registers himself/herself in the website of TCS further communications regarding test centres time of exam etc. will be communicated by Tata Consultancy Services to the candidate."

NBE Exam Pattern

The level of NBE Jr Accountant Exam and NBE Sr Assistant Exam is Graduation while level for NBE Jr Assistant and NBE Steno Exam is 12th. The total marks of the exam are 200 and duration of the test is 3 hours (180 minutes).

Name of the Subject Total Questions Marks per question General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 1 General Awareness 50 1 Quantitative Aptitude 50 1 English Comprehension 50 1 Total 200 200

NBE has also added online mock tests for the candidates. The candidates can check the exam pattern, mock paper by login into the link

NBE Mock Test 2020 Link

The candidates who will qualify in the CBT shall be called for a further skill test which is scheduled on 20 September 2020.

The board has invited online applications to fill up 90 vacancies of Senior assistant, Junior assistant, Steno and Jr Assistant, against advertisement 21005/RECT/202021005/RECT/2020, in the month of July 2020.

NBE Recruitment Notification Link