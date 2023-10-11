NBEMS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 48 Law Officer, Stenographer and Other Posts at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS Recruitment 2023: NBEMS has invited applications for Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply online is 13 November 2023. Check out the post-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details pertaining to NBEMS Recruitment 2023 here.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a recruitment notification for the various Group A, B, and C posts. Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for NBEMS Recruitment 2023 can apply online through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The application process for NBEMS Recruitment began on 10 October and the last date to apply online is 13 November 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill recruit 48 eligible candidates for positions like Deputy Director (Medical), Law Officer, Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, etc.

NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials aim to fill a total of 48 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Check out the post-wise NBEMS Vacancy in the table below.

Posts Number of Vacancies Deputy Director (Medical) 7 Law Officer 1 Jr. Programmer 6 Jr. Accountant 3 Stenographer 7 Jr. Assistant 24

NBEMS Eligibility 2023

Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in the respective discipline from a recognized university/institute/college. However, those who are applying for Deputy Director (Medical) must have a postgraduate medical qualification approved under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956. Refer to the official notification to know the educational qualification for each post.

NBEMS Recruitment 2023 Age Limit: For Deputy Director (Medical) and Law Officer, the upper age limit is 35 years, while, for other posts, the maximum age limit is 27 years.

How to Apply Online for NBEMS Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in or click on the direct link provided below.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NBEMS Apply Online link.

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category to submit the application form.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NBEMS Application Fees

For General, OBC and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs 1700, whereas SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female are exempted from payment of fees.

