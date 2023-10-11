Most Important Questions with Answers for SSC Stenographer GK and GS Sections

SSC Stenographer exam is just around the corner, and candidates gearing up for this competitive exam require effective tools for quick revision and rigorous practice. As the exam is set to begin on October 12, it is imperative to have an effective preparation strategy up your sleeve. So, to help you out, we have compiled a list of important questions that can be asked in the upcoming SSC Stenographer exam.
By practising these questions, candidates can be conversant with the frequently covered topics and types of questions asked in the exam. Scroll on to find out the SSC Stenographer Important Questions for each subject.
SSC Stenographer Important Questions 2023
Aspirants who want to outperform and outrank others in the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam must attempt these important questions. Solving these SSC Stenographer Important Questions will take your preparation level a notch higher. Listed below are the most expected questions for SSC Stenographer for all 3 subjects: English, Reasoning and General Awareness.
Most Important Questions for SSC Stenographer Exam
Question 1: Select the option that is related to the third term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and the sixth term is related to the fifth term.
7 : 84 :: 5 : ? :: 9 : 144
Options:
- 30
- 40
- 36
- 45
Answer: 2. 40
Question 2: Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.
Options:
- GLE
- RUP
- TYR
- HMF
Answer: 2. RUP
Question 3: Select the option that will replace the question mark (?) in the following number series.
456, 444, 420, 384, 336, ?
Options:
- 276
- 256
- 234
- 264
Answer: 1. 276
Question 4: In a certain code language, 'COUNTRY' is written as ‘3-15-21-14-20-18-25 and ‘PEOPLE’ is written as 16-5-15-16-12-5. How will 'HIGHWAY' be written in that language?
Options:
- 8-9-7-8-23-1-25
- 25-1-23-8-7-9-8
- 25-1-22-7-6-8-7
- 7-8-6-7-22-0-24
Answer: 1. 8-9-7-8-23-1-25
Question 5: Which option represents the correct order of the given words as they would appear in the English dictionary?
- Sandwich
- Salad
- Salami
- Saturn
- Salty
Options:
- 2, 3, 5, 1, 4
- 3, 4, 2, 5, 1
- 3, 2, 4, 1, 5
- 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
Answer: 1. 2, 3, 5, 1, 4
Question 6: A, B, C, D, E, F and G are seven friends having different heights. A is taller than C but shorter than B. C is taller than F but shorter than A. B is taller than A but shorter than 2 persons. D is taller than B. E is not the tallest and G is the shortest. How many people are taller than C?
Options:
- 5
- 3
- 1
- 4
Answer: 4. 4
Question 7: What was the day of the week on 24 August 1923?
Options:
- Monday
- Sunday
- Thursday
- Friday
Answer: 4. Friday
Question 8: Puccinia is a parasitic:
Options:
- plant
- animal
- algae
- Fungus
Answer: 4. Fungus
Question 9: In which of the following Olympics did the Indian football team finish fourth?
Options:
- 1936 Berlin
- 1948 London
- 1960 Rome
- 1956 Melbourne
Answer: 4. 1956 Melbourne
Question 10: For how many days, is the Karaga Utsav depicting the religious heritage and rich culture of Karnataka celebrated?
Options:
- 7
- 11
- 13
- 9
Answer: 2. 11
Question 11: Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship for his contribution to Kathkali in which of the following years?
Options:
- 2011
- 2004
- 2017
- 2009
Answer: 2. 2004
Question 12: Which of the following monsoon is responsible for torrential rainfall over the Tamil
Nadu coast, southern Andhra Pradesh, southeast Karnataka and southeast Kerala
during October and November?
Options:
- South-west monsoon
- North-east monsoon
- South-east monsoon
- North-west monsoon
Answer: 2. North-east monsoon
Question 13: In the context of Green Revolution, what does ‘H’ stand for in HYV?
Options:
- Heterogenous
- Homogenous
- High
- Hybrid
Answer: 3. High
Question 14: Which of the following religious communities in India primarily celebrates the Pateti festival?
Options:
- Hindu
- Muslim
- Parsi
- Sikh
Answer: 3. Parsi
Question 15: In which year was the 86th Constitutional amendment (adding 11th fundamental duty) enacted?
Options:
- 1985
- 1997
- 1978
- 2002
Answer: 4. 2002
Question 16: Which Ministry implemented the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)?
Options:
- Ministry of Law and Justice
- Ministry of Rural Development
- Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Answer: 2. Ministry of Rural Development
Question 17: What is the primary source of energy in an ecosystem?
Options:
- Moonlight
- Sunlight
- Oxidation in plants
- Heat released during respiration
Answer: 2. Sunlight
Question 18: Which law was formulated in 1662 and concluded that the product of pressure and volume remains almost constant?
Options:
- Avogadro’s Law
- Dalton’s Law
- Boyle's Law
- Charles's Law
Answer: 3. Boyle's Law
Question 19: The approach called ‘magnetic confinement of plasma’ is the scientific principle of which technique?
Options:
- Fusion reactor
- Particle accelerators
- Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope
- Electric generator
Answer: 1. Fusion reactor
Question 20: As of 10 April 2022, who among the following is the Governor of Tamil Nadu?
Options:
- Banwarilal Purohit
- RN Ravi
- Jagdish Mukhi
- C Vidyasagar Rao
Answer: 2. RN Ravi
Question 21: Which cell organelle has a central core of a crystalline material called a nucleoid composed of urate oxidase crystals?
Options:
- Glyoxysomes
- Sphaerosomes
- Peroxisome
- Lysosomes
Answer: 3. Peroxisome
Question 22: Who among the following Chola kings built the Rajarajeshwara temple of Tanjore?
Options:
- Rajendra Chola III
- Rajadhiraja Chola
- Rajaraja Chola I
- Vikrama Chola
Answer: 3. Rajaraja Chola I
Question 23: Which Director General of ASI is responsible for the excavations leading to the discovery of two key city-sites of the Indus Civilization, in the 1920’s?
Options:
- Madho Sarup Vats
- John Hubert Marshall
- James Burgess
- Mortimer Wheeler
Answer: 2. John Hubert Marshall
Question 24: Which of the following tribes of Nagaland celebrates the ‘Mimkut’ festival?
Options:
- Changs
- Kukis
- Angamis
- Kacharis
Answer: 2. Kukis
Question 25: In which of the following years was the ‘Project Elephant’ launched by the Government of India?
Options:
- 1972
- 1992
- 1962
- 1982
Answer: 2. 1992
Question 26: Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Industrial Policy of 1991 was launched?
Options:
- Rajiv Gandhi
- PV Narasimha Rao
- Chandra Shekhar
- VP Singh
Answer: 2. PV Narasimha Rao
Question 27: Which of the following rulers was depicted on coins showing him playing the veena?
Options:
- Vikramgupta
- Ramagupta
- Skandagupta
- Samudragupta
Answer: 4. Samudragupta
Question 28: Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Hindustani classical music, was a proponent of which of the following gharanas?
Options:
- Kirana
- Mewati
- Dagar
- Gwalior
Answer: 2. Mewati
Question 29: Ustad Vilayat Khan, one of the great musicians from India, is globally renowned for playing which of the following instruments?
Options
- Sitar
- Sarod
- Tanpura
- Violin
Answer: 1. Sitar
Question 30: Which of the following is the green algae?
Options:
- Liverwort
- Rhodophyceae
- Phaeophyceae
- Chlorophyceae
Answer: 4. Chlorophyceae