Most Important Questions with Answers for SSC Stenographer GK and GS Sections

Important Questions for SSC Stenographer Exam: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC Stenographer 2023 exam on 12 and 13 October to fill 1207 vacancies. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must solve these SSC Stenographer Most Important Questions to boost their overall score exponentially. Check out SSC Stenographer Important Questions with Solution below.

Attempt the Most Important Questions for the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam.

SSC Stenographer exam is just around the corner, and candidates gearing up for this competitive exam require effective tools for quick revision and rigorous practice. As the exam is set to begin on October 12, it is imperative to have an effective preparation strategy up your sleeve. So, to help you out, we have compiled a list of important questions that can be asked in the upcoming SSC Stenographer exam.

By practising these questions, candidates can be conversant with the frequently covered topics and types of questions asked in the exam. Scroll on to find out the SSC Stenographer Important Questions for each subject.

SSC Stenographer Important Questions 2023

Aspirants who want to outperform and outrank others in the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam must attempt these important questions. Solving these SSC Stenographer Important Questions will take your preparation level a notch higher. Listed below are the most expected questions for SSC Stenographer for all 3 subjects: English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Also, check:

Most Important Questions for SSC Stenographer Exam

Question 1: Select the option that is related to the third term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and the sixth term is related to the fifth term.

7 : 84 :: 5 : ? :: 9 : 144

Options:

30 40 36 45

Answer: 2. 40

Question 2: Three of the following four letter-clusters are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

Options:

GLE RUP TYR HMF

Answer: 2. RUP

Question 3: Select the option that will replace the question mark (?) in the following number series.

456, 444, 420, 384, 336, ?

Options:

276 256 234 264

Answer: 1. 276

Question 4: In a certain code language, 'COUNTRY' is written as ‘3-15-21-14-20-18-25 and ‘PEOPLE’ is written as 16-5-15-16-12-5. How will 'HIGHWAY' be written in that language?

Options:

8-9-7-8-23-1-25 25-1-23-8-7-9-8 25-1-22-7-6-8-7 7-8-6-7-22-0-24

Answer: 1. 8-9-7-8-23-1-25

Question 5: Which option represents the correct order of the given words as they would appear in the English dictionary?

Sandwich Salad Salami Saturn Salty

Options:

2, 3, 5, 1, 4 3, 4, 2, 5, 1 3, 2, 4, 1, 5 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

Answer: 1. 2, 3, 5, 1, 4

Question 6: A, B, C, D, E, F and G are seven friends having different heights. A is taller than C but shorter than B. C is taller than F but shorter than A. B is taller than A but shorter than 2 persons. D is taller than B. E is not the tallest and G is the shortest. How many people are taller than C?

Options:

5 3 1 4

Answer: 4. 4

Question 7: What was the day of the week on 24 August 1923?

Options:

Monday Sunday Thursday Friday

Answer: 4. Friday

Question 8: Puccinia is a parasitic:

Options:

plant animal algae Fungus

Answer: 4. Fungus

Question 9: In which of the following Olympics did the Indian football team finish fourth?

Options:

1936 Berlin 1948 London 1960 Rome 1956 Melbourne

Answer: 4. 1956 Melbourne

Question 10: For how many days, is the Karaga Utsav depicting the religious heritage and rich culture of Karnataka celebrated?

Options:

7 11 13 9

Answer: 2. 11

Question 11: Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship for his contribution to Kathkali in which of the following years?

Options:

2011 2004 2017 2009

Answer: 2. 2004

Question 12: Which of the following monsoon is responsible for torrential rainfall over the Tamil

Nadu coast, southern Andhra Pradesh, southeast Karnataka and southeast Kerala

during October and November?

Options:

South-west monsoon North-east monsoon South-east monsoon North-west monsoon

Answer: 2. North-east monsoon

Also, check:

Question 13: In the context of Green Revolution, what does ‘H’ stand for in HYV?

Options:

Heterogenous Homogenous High Hybrid

Answer: 3. High

Question 14: Which of the following religious communities in India primarily celebrates the Pateti festival?

Options:

Hindu Muslim Parsi Sikh

Answer: 3. Parsi

Question 15: In which year was the 86th Constitutional amendment (adding 11th fundamental duty) enacted?

Options:

1985 1997 1978 2002

Answer: 4. 2002

Question 16: Which Ministry implemented the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)?

Options:

Ministry of Law and Justice Ministry of Rural Development Ministry of Labour and Employment Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Answer: 2. Ministry of Rural Development

Question 17: What is the primary source of energy in an ecosystem?

Options:

Moonlight Sunlight Oxidation in plants Heat released during respiration

Answer: 2. Sunlight

Question 18: Which law was formulated in 1662 and concluded that the product of pressure and volume remains almost constant?

Options:

Avogadro’s Law Dalton’s Law Boyle's Law Charles's Law

Answer: 3. Boyle's Law

Question 19: The approach called ‘magnetic confinement of plasma’ is the scientific principle of which technique?

Options:

Fusion reactor Particle accelerators Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope Electric generator

Answer: 1. Fusion reactor

Question 20: As of 10 April 2022, who among the following is the Governor of Tamil Nadu?

Options:

Banwarilal Purohit RN Ravi Jagdish Mukhi C Vidyasagar Rao

Answer: 2. RN Ravi

Question 21: Which cell organelle has a central core of a crystalline material called a nucleoid composed of urate oxidase crystals?

Options:

Glyoxysomes Sphaerosomes Peroxisome Lysosomes

Answer: 3. Peroxisome

Question 22: Who among the following Chola kings built the Rajarajeshwara temple of Tanjore?

Options:

Rajendra Chola III Rajadhiraja Chola Rajaraja Chola I Vikrama Chola

Answer: 3. Rajaraja Chola I

Question 23: Which Director General of ASI is responsible for the excavations leading to the discovery of two key city-sites of the Indus Civilization, in the 1920’s?

Options:

Madho Sarup Vats John Hubert Marshall James Burgess Mortimer Wheeler

Answer: 2. John Hubert Marshall

Question 24: Which of the following tribes of Nagaland celebrates the ‘Mimkut’ festival?

Options:

Changs Kukis Angamis Kacharis

Answer: 2. Kukis

Question 25: In which of the following years was the ‘Project Elephant’ launched by the Government of India?

Options:

1972 1992 1962 1982

Answer: 2. 1992

Question 26: Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Industrial Policy of 1991 was launched?

Options:

Rajiv Gandhi PV Narasimha Rao Chandra Shekhar VP Singh

Answer: 2. PV Narasimha Rao

Question 27: Which of the following rulers was depicted on coins showing him playing the veena?

Options:

Vikramgupta Ramagupta Skandagupta Samudragupta

Answer: 4. Samudragupta

Question 28: Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Hindustani classical music, was a proponent of which of the following gharanas?

Options:

Kirana Mewati Dagar Gwalior

Answer: 2. Mewati

Question 29: Ustad Vilayat Khan, one of the great musicians from India, is globally renowned for playing which of the following instruments?

Options

Sitar Sarod Tanpura Violin

Answer: 1. Sitar

Question 30: Which of the following is the green algae?

Options:

Liverwort Rhodophyceae Phaeophyceae Chlorophyceae

Answer: 4. Chlorophyceae